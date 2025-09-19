Friday, September 19, 2025 | 06:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Analyst suggests 'Bull Spread' on Midcap Nifty Sept expiry; check strategy

Analyst suggests 'Bull Spread' on Midcap Nifty Sept expiry; check strategy

Long build up is seen in the Midcap Nifty Futures where Open interest rose by 6 per cent along with a price rise of 0.60 per cent

Nifty Midcap strategy

Primary trend of the Midcap Nifty remains positive

Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 6:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Derivative Strategy

Bull Spread Strategy on Midcap Nifty

1) Buy MIDCPNIFTY (30-Sept Expiry) 13,300 CALL at ₹120 & simultaneously sell 13,400 CALL at ₹74
Lot Size: 140
Cost of the strategy: ₹46 (₹6,440 per strategy)
Maximum profit: ₹7,560 If MIDCP NIFTY closes at or above 13,400 on 30 Sept expiry.
Breakeven Point: ₹13,346
Risk Reward Ratio: 1:1.17
Approx margin required: ₹37000

Rationale:

  • Long build up is seen in the MIDCP NIFTY Futures where Open interest rose by 6 per cent along with a price rise of 0.60 per cent
  • Primary trend of the MIDCAP NIFTY remains positive as it is placed above its 100 and 200-day EMA.
  • Index has broken out from the downward sloping trendline on the daily and weekly charts.
  • MIDCP NIFTY Open Interest Put call ratio increased to 1.22 level from 1.09 levels on the back of Put writing at 13,000-13,200 levels.
  • FIIS long-to-short ratio in the Index Futures stands at an oversold level of 1.11, suggesting a higher possibility of a short covering by them in the coming days.
(Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.) 

More From This Section

Hindenburg Research, Adani

Sebi gives Adani group clean chit, dismisses Hindenburg allegations

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment

Advent International sells 8.9% stake in Cohance Lifesciences for ₹3,094 cr

steel, aluminium

Multiple tailwinds for aluminium majors as Fed rate cut lifts pricespremium

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Infrastructure sector needs more institutional investments: Sebi chief

India's benchmark indices rallied on Friday, mirroring gains in global equities, after the latest US economic data allayed fears of recession in the world's biggest economy. The continued buying support from domestic investors added to the market buo

Benchmark indices hit 10-weeks highs after US Fed's 25 bps rate cut

Topics : Stock Market Market technicals technical calls Nifty midcap Midcaps Markets Trading strategies F&O derivatives trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 6:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon