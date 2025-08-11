Monday, August 11, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sai Life Sciences shares surge 11% in 2 days on strong Q1 earnings

Sai Life Sciences shares surge 11% in 2 days on strong Q1 earnings

The rally in the share price of Sai Life Sciences comes after the company swung back to report a profit of ₹60 crore in Q1FY26

pharma, tariff

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sai Life Sciences share price: Shares of Sai Life Sciences hit a new high of ₹874.80, as they rallied 6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade. 
 
In the past two trading days, the stock price of the pharmaceutical company has surged 11 per cent after it reported strong earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26). It has bounced back 38 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹635.30 touched on April 9, 2025.
 
At 01:59 PM, Sai Life Sciences was quoting 5 per cent higher at ₹873.60, as compared to a 0.63 per cent rise in Nifty 50. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over threefold. A combined of around 2.4 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
 
Sai Life Sciences made its stock market debut on December 18, 2024. Currently, the stock is trading 59 per cent over its issue price of ₹549 per share.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

Sai Life Sciences Q1 results

In Q1FY26, Sai Life Sciences, an innovator-focused, contract research, development and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO), reported profit after tax at ₹60 crore, driven by healthy revenue from operations. The company had posted a loss of ₹13 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q1FY25).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹125 crore, surging 303 7.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Margins improved to 25 per cent from 11 per cent. Margins expansion driven by operating leverage, scale efficiencies, and improved productivity across the company’s sites.
 
Revenue from operations grew 77 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹496 crore, against ₹280 crore in Q1FY25. The revenue growth was led by 113 per cent growth in the CDMO segment and a 38 per cent rise in Discovery revenues, enabled by deeper engagement with global clients.
 
During the quarter, the company inaugurated new Biology Labs that significantly strengthen the company’s Integrated Discovery platform and enhance the ability to handle greater molecular complexity. 

Sector outlook

The $250 billion global CRDMO market, comprising $90 billion in Contract Research (CROs) and $160 billion in CDMOs, is projected to grow at a 13 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) through FY27, with CROs growing at 10 per cent and CDMOs at 14 per cent. 
 
While global CDMO players shift focus to large molecules, Indian firms are capitalising on the small molecule CRDMO gap, benefiting from cost-efficient manufacturing, increased FDI, and government initiatives like the PLI scheme. Additionally, the US’s efforts to diversify from China present opportunities for India’s CDMO sector, said Aditya Birla Capital in an IPO note.

About Sai Life Sciences 

The company offers integrated solutions spanning medicinal chemistry, process development, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and advanced technology platforms.
 

Topics : Buzzing stocks Q1 results stock market trading Market trends Pharma stocks Markets Sensex Nifty Equity earnings

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

