Monday, August 11, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Puravankara slips 5% after posting ₹68 crore Q1 loss; check details here

Puravankara slips 5% after posting ₹68 crore Q1 loss; check details here

Puravankara shares logged their steepest intraday fall since June after reporting a loss of ₹68 crore in Q1FY26

Morgan Stanley has set up a platform with Bengaluru-based Puravankara Projects for industrial parks

Morgan Stanley has set up a platform with Bengaluru-based Puravankara Projects for industrial parks

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Puravankara fell over 5 per cent on Monday after the company posted a loss of ₹68.55 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1FY26). 
 
The real estate company's stock fell as much as 5.45 per cent during the day to ₹252.2 per share, the steepest intraday loss since June 2 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 2.51 per cent lower at ₹259.80 apiece, compared to a 0.33 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:37 PM. 
 
Shares of the company have fallen for the fifth straight session and currently trade at 1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 32 per cent this year, compared to a 3.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Puravankara has a total market capitalisation of ₹6,161.15 crore.
 

Also Read

Biocon, Biocon logo

Biocon shares slip 3% as Q1 results miss estimates; should you sell?

Info Edge

Info Edge Q1 results: Why analysts have a split verdict on this stock?premium

doms

Doms Industries jumps 8% on Q1 beat, positive outlook; JM Fin says 'Buy'

Public sector banks, PSBs merger

PSBs in focus: SBI, BOB up 2%, Indian Bank hits record high; here's why

Siemens

Siemens rises 3% on reporting Q3; should you stay invested or book profit?

Puravankara Q1 results 

 
Bengaluru-headquartered realtor reported a net loss of ₹68.55 crore in Q1FY26, as compared to a net profit of ₹14.78 crore in the same quarter the previous year, driven by a dip in handovers and sales due to regulatory changes.
 
The company’s revenue from operations narrowed to ₹524.4 crore, down 20.3 per cent in the quarter. On a sequential basis, revenue was down 4.44 per cent.
 
In Q1FY26, the company recorded sales of Rs 1,124 crore, up 6 per cent year-on-year, on sales volume of 1.25 million square feet. The average realisation rose 9 per cent to Rs 8,988 per square foot, while collections stood at ₹857 crore.
 
“Our handovers and sales were less than our expectations due to regulatory changes, including e-Khata and changes in byelaws. However, our team is confident of achieving the scheduled handover and launches,” said Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara. 

Puravankara management commentary

Puravankara noted that while regulatory changes, including the e-Khata process, have impacted handover and revenue recognition timelines, it remains on track to deliver over 4,500 units during the financial year. Of the planned handovers, 3.65 million square feet (3,015 units) have been completed and Occupancy Certificates (OCs) received, and are currently pending e-Khata issuance for final possession handover. 
 
In Q1FY26, the company handed over 667 units covering 0.68 million square feet, generating revenue of ₹539 crore.
 
As of 30 June, Puravankara has completed 92 projects measuring approximately 54 million square feet across nine cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune and Goa. The company’s total land bank is approximately 30 million square feet, and ongoing projects add up to 35.75 million square feet.
 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 350 pts; Nifty above 24,450; PSU Banks, Realty lead; TaMo up 3%, SBI 2%

share market, stock market

SBI, HPCL, BSE, LIC, Godrej Consumer:How to trade these news-driven stocks?premium

BEML

BEML shares rally 5% on securing maiden overseas contract; key details here

paint, JSW Paints

Indigo Paints share slips 8%, nears 52-week low on disappointing Q1 results

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds

Zydus Lifesciences up 2% after USFDA nods Diltiazem Hydrochloride tablets

Topics : The Smart Investor Markets Puravankara Puravankara Projects Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty Realty Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon