Indigo Paints share slips 8%, nears 52-week low on disappointing Q1 results

Indigo Paints share slips 8%, nears 52-week low on disappointing Q1 results

Revenue impacted due to early monsoon which affected the roads and metro projects.

paint, JSW Paints

Indigo Paints is a rapidly growing paint manufacturer in India. Based in Pune, the firm has made notable progress in decorative paints with a broad-spectrum portfolio encompassing emulsions, enamels, putties, primers and distempers.

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 12:13 PM IST
Indigo Paints share price today: Shares of Indigo Paints slipped 8 per cent to ₹1,067.05 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in otherwise a firm market. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the paint company has plunged 12 per cent after the company reported a disappointing earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26). It is trading close to its 52-week low of ₹900.05 touched on April 7, 2025. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.24 per cent at 80,046 at 11:43 AM.
 

Indigo Paints Q1 results

 
In Q1FY26, Indigo Paints recorded a 0.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated revenue from operations at ₹308.86 crore, impacted by the early monsoon. Revenue impacted due to early monsoon which affected the roads and metro projects.
 
 
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin for the quarter was 14.8 per cent compared to 15.6 per cent in Q1FY25. Ebitda margin is historically low during Q1 and Q2 and hits a peak during Q4. This is because of product mix changes during the year, the company said. Net profit was down 2.2 per cent at ₹26.06 crore for the quarter.
 
The company, however, continues to maintain the industry leading gross margin backed by the basket of differentiated products. The raw material prices were largely stable with a downward bias barring Titanium Di oxide which was affected by import duty, the company said.
 

Indigo Paints outlook

 
Indigo Paints expects continued momentum in Q2, supported by a strong July performance and gradual improvement in demand, aided by the anticipated early withdrawal of the monsoon. The company said margins are strengthening as raw material prices ease, with the premium segment likely to deliver stronger growth

Ebitda margins for FY26 is also expected to improve with improvement in demand, lower raw material prices and improved product mix. The margin improvement anticipated in Apple Chemie with improving product mix and focus on select geographies, the management said.
 
With easing inflationary pressures, consumption is envisioned to showcase a stronger rebound. The monetary policies of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), coupled with income tax relief for salaried employees, will further heighten spending. Measures for addressing food price shocks as well as driving economic activity in smaller cities are expected to translate into higher domestic demand, bolstered by better consumer and business sentiment.
 
However, global economic headwinds, erratic trade policies and sustained supply chain disruptions may compress manufacturers' margins. A weakening of the global economy may also impact investor confidence in the short-term. Amid this economic environment, India's relative macroeconomic stability makes it a preferred destination for foreign institutional investors looking for alternatives to the US market. The growth in India's manufacturing infrastructure positions it as a global manufacturing hub, sustaining demand for warehouses and bringing multinational companies to set up manufacturing bases.
 
The industry showcased modest revenue as manufacturers passed on the benefits from softer prices for crude-linked inputs, amidst heightened competition. The costs of most raw materials, particularly crude-based derivatives like binders and solvents, along with titanium dioxide, have stabilised, Indigo Paints said in FY25 annual report.
 

About Indigo Paints

 


First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

