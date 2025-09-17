Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / SBI completes ₹8,889 crore stake sale in Yes Bank to Japan's SMBC

SBI completes ₹8,889 crore stake sale in Yes Bank to Japan's SMBC

Earlier this year, SMBC had agreed to acquire a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank, making it one of the largest foreign investments in the Indian banking sector

Yes Bank

SMBC has approval from the RBI to raise its stake in the private bank to as much as 24.99 per cent.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has completed the sale of a 13.18 per cent stake in Yes Bank Limited to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) of Japan in a deal amounting to ₹8,889 crore.
 
The deal includes the transfer of 4.13 billion equity shares of Yes Bank at ₹21.50 per share. It follows regulatory clearance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 22 and from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on September 2, SBI said.
 
It added that the divestment was approved earlier this year by SBI’s Executive Committee of the Central Board (ECCB) at its meeting held on May 9. It brings down SBI’s shareholding in Yes Bank to about 10.8 per cent.
 

Also Read

Yes Bank

SBI, private banks' ₹13,483 cr Yes Bank stake sale to be 'tax-free'

SBI, State Bank Of India

FSIB picks Ravi Ranjan to succeed Vinay Tonse as SBI Managing Director

State Bank of India, SBI

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to download hall tickets once out?

Adani Group's acquisition of a controlling stake in ITD Cementation India through a Rs 3,204 crore deal marks the conglomerate's entry into the engineering and construction (EPC) sector. With this purchase, the group aims to leverage its capital expe

NaBFID to submit infrastructure financing report to DFS within 15 days

State Bank of India, SBI history, SBI 70 years, SBI journey, Imperial Bank of India, SBI deposits 2025, SBI branches India, largest Indian bank, SBI data report, SBI mortgage lender

Nifty PSU Bank index rallies 3% in 2 days; Indian Bank hits all-time high

SMBC's entry to Indian banking sector

 
Earlier this year, SMBC had agreed to acquire a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank for ₹13,483 crore, making it one of the largest foreign investments in the Indian banking sector.
 
Of the total, over 13 per cent stake was from SBI, with the remaining 7 per cent coming from a consortium of Indian lenders including Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. These banks had picked up stakes in Yes Bank in 2020 at about ₹10 per share, as part of its government-led reconstruction plan.
 
The Japanese lender has approval from the RBI to raise its stake in the private bank to as much as 24.99 per cent. According to the Economic Times, it may look to acquire the remaining 4.99 per cent either from private equity investors Advent and Carlyle or through a preferential share issue by the bank.
 
SBI shares were up nearly 3 per cent at ₹856.5 apiece on the BSE at 2:55 pm following the announcement. Yes Bank shares were trading marginally higher at ₹21.02, up 0.1 per cent at the same time.
 

More From This Section

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market Close: Sensex rises 313 pts; Nifty at 25,330; bank, IT stocks lead

Tata Consumer

Tata Consumer rallies 4% on heavy volumes post price cut of tea brands

NSE

Mangalam Worldwide receives NSE nod to migrate to main board; details here

Tata Asset Management

Tata AMC launches Dynamic Equity Fund at GIFT City with min $500 investment

ipo market listing share market

Atlanta Electricals sets IPO price band at ₹718-754; check key details here

Topics : sbi YES Bank Banking sector BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyValorant Patch 11.06 UpdatesLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon