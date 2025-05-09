Dividend stocks: Shares of India's largest private sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI), Indian Energy Exchange, Foseco India, Godrej Consumer Products, and five other companies are likely to stay in focus in the upcoming trading week from Tuesday, May 13, 2025, to Friday, May 16, 2025, following their announcement of dividend rewards for shareholders. IFGL Refractories, R Systems International, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms, and Advanced Enzyme Technologies also feature on the list.
According to data available on the BSE, the shares of these companies will trade ex-dividend during the week as they have declared interim or final dividends, prompting investor attention around their respective ex-dates. The ex-dividend date is crucial for shareholders, as investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible for the declared dividend. The record date, typically the same day or the day after, is when the company finalises the list of eligible shareholders.
Among the nine companies going ex-dividend during the week, Foseco India leads the pack with the highest final dividend of ₹25 per share, with both its ex-date and record date scheduled for May 14, 2025. On the same day as Foseco India, R Systems International will also trade ex-dividend, rewarding its shareholders with an interim dividend of ₹6 per share.
Earlier in the week, on May 13, 2025, Godrej Consumer Products and IFGL Refractories will trade ex-dividend following their announcement of interim dividends of ₹5 per share and ₹6 per share, respectively.
Rounding out the week, May 16, 2025, will also see Aptus Value Housing Finance India and Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms trade ex-dividend for their respective interim dividends of ₹2 per share. Meanwhile, State Bank of India (SBI), and Indian Energy Exchange will trade ex-dividend on the same day for final dividends of ₹15.90, and ₹1.50 per share , respectively.
(Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html)
Besides these, the board of Advanced Enzyme Technologies is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, to consider and recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, and/or to consider and declare an interim dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.
"The record date for determining the shareholders eligible for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend for FY2025–26, if declared by the Board of Directors of the company, shall be Saturday, May 17, 2025," said Advanced Enzyme Technologies in an exchange filing.