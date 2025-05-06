Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / BSE profit soars 5x to ₹494 crore; dividend of ₹23/share declared

BSE profit soars 5x to ₹494 crore; dividend of ₹23/share declared

The surge in revenues was on the account of growth in transaction charges

Q4, Q4 results

NSE's revenue from transaction charges declined 15 per cent quarter on quarter in Q4FY25 due to a reduction in volumes across the cash market and derivatives segm­ent | Photo: Shutterstock

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BSE profit soars 5x to ₹494 cr; dividend of ₹23/share declared
 
Stock exchange BSE on Tuesday reported a near 5x jump in consolidated net profit to ₹494 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25. Net profit stood at ₹107 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago. The exchange’s reven­ue from operations stood at ₹856.6 crore, up by 75 per cent year-on-year. The surge in revenues was on the account of growth in transaction charges. The exchange also announced a dividend of ₹23 per equity share, which includes final dividend of ₹18 and a special divid­end of ₹5 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the exchange. The record date for the dividend is May 14.
 
 
NSE net up 6.5% at ₹2,650 cr;  dividend of ₹35/share declared
 
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded a conso­lidated net profit of ₹2,650 crore in Q4FY25, up 6.5 per cent compared to ₹2,488 crore during the same quarter in FY24. The net profit saw a 31 per cent dip sequentially. The exchange’s revenue from operations declined 18 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,771 crore. The exchange’s revenue from transaction charges declined 15 per cent quarter on quarter in Q4FY25 due to a reduction in volumes across the cash market and derivatives segm­ent. In FY25, NSE’s contribution to the exchequer stood at ₹59,798 crore. The board of directors of NSE has also recommended a final dividend of ₹35 per equity share.

More From This Section

PremiumMahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Robust volume growth and margin gains likely to put M&M in top gear

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi proposes easier delisting rules for low-float PSUs with 90% govt stake

PremiumStrong Q4 momentum likely to continue for Indian Hotels Company in FY26

Strong Q4 momentum likely to continue for Indian Hotels Company in FY26

IPO, initial public offering

Sebi approves IPOs of Veritas Finance, Laxmi India Finance, 3 others

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi bars Synoptics, promoters over IPO fund misuse, probes 20 SMEs

Topics : BSE NSE dividend

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 ResultsCivil Defence DistrictsMP Board Toppers List 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon