Last day alert! Oracle Financial Services, 3 others to go ex-date on May 8

Shares of Oracle Financial Services Software and Gravita India are expected to remain in the spotlight during today's trading session following the announcement of various corporate actions. Among these, Oracle Financial Services Software and Gravita India have announced dividend rewards for their respective shareholders, while Trans India House Impex has announced a rights issue, and Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company has decided to split its stock (stock split/subdivision).
According to BSE data, shares of all these companies will trade ex-date tomorrow, Thursday, April 8, 2025. The ex-date refers to the date when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, rights issues, or stock splits. This means that on or after this date, the dividend, subdivision (stock split), or rights issue will not be available to new buyers of the stock. To qualify for these corporate actions, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. The companies will determine the beneficiaries based on the list of investors recorded at the end of the record date.
Oracle Financial Services Software and Gravita India have announced interim dividends of ₹265 and ₹4.20 per share, respectively. Both companies have set May 8 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the respective corporate actions.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company has announced a split/subdivision of its existing equity shares. One equity share with a face value of ₹10 each, fully paid-up, will be subdivided into 10 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each, fully paid-up. The company has set May 8 as the record date for this purpose. Notably, the company is currently under Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM: Stage 2) on the BSE.
Trans India House Impex has announced a rights issue of up to 3,55,26,000 fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, aggregating up to ₹49.38 crore at an issue price of ₹13.90 per rights equity share (including a premium of ₹3.90 per share). The company has set the rights entitlement ratio at 1 rights equity share of ₹10 each for every 1 equity share of ₹10 each held by eligible equity shareholders as on the record date, with the right to renounce. The record date for the rights issue is May 8, 2025, to determine shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement.