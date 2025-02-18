Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 06:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi amends mutual fund rules, sets time limit for NFO fund deployment

Sebi amends mutual fund rules, sets time limit for NFO fund deployment

If funds are not deployed within the specified timeline, investors will have the option to exit the scheme without paying an exit load, the regulator had said

Sebi likely to tighten norms for SME listing, widen UPSI definition

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi has amended mutual fund rules asking asset management companies (AMCs) to deploy the money collected from investors through New Fund Offers (NFOs) in a prescribed time limit.

Additionally, the regulator has mandated disclosure of stress testing for mutual fund schemes to provide greater transparency to investors.

These measures, to be implemented from April 1, 2025, are aimed at enhancing operational flexibility for mutual funds while ensuring greater accountability and trust among investors.

Regarding deployment timelines, Sebi, in a notification dated February 14 said, "The scheme shall deploy the funds received in the new fund offer within the time period as may be specified by the Board from time to time."

 

This came after the board of Sebi approved a proposal in December asking fund managers to deploy funds collected during an NFO as per the specified asset allocation of the scheme, typically within 30 days.

Also Read

sebi market

Sebi cancels registration of 19 foreign venture capital investors

SEBI

Sebi cancels registration of 19 FVCI cos for failing to meet eligibility

SEBI

Sebi revises timelines for issuance of consolidated account statements

SEBI

Sebi issues rules for disclosure on related party transaction approvals

Sebi likely to tighten norms for SME listing, widen UPSI definition

Sebi suggests new financial disclosures rules for Reits, InvITs' offer docs

If funds are not deployed within the specified timeline, investors will have the option to exit the scheme without paying an exit load, the regulator had said.

The framework discourages AMCs from collecting excess funds during NFOs, as investors can invest in open-ended schemes later at the prevailing Net Asset Value (NAV).

To facilitate ease of doing business for asset management companies' employees, Sebi said, "AMC shall invest a percentage of the remuneration of such employees as specified by the board in units of mutual fund scheme based on the designation or roles of the designated employees in the manner as may be specified by the Board."  To give these effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has amended mutual fund rules.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bonds

Govt bond yields a tad down, traders stay put before key triggers

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Texmaco Rail hits 52-week low; expects a slowdown in freight in short term

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex ends 29 pts lower, Nifty at 22,945; SmallCaps underperform

NTPC

NTPC share price advances 3% on nuclear power expansion news; details here

Gillette

Gillette India shares soar 18% ahead of record date for interim dividend

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms NFOs AMC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceApple iPhone SE Launch DateGold Silver Price TodayTesla begins hiring in IndiaLatest News LIVEICSE Class 10 exams 2025 Time tablePAK vs NZ Playing 11US visa interview waiverKIIT suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon