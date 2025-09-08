Monday, September 08, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sebi revises settlement dates after September 8 declared holiday

Sebi has changed settlement schedules for derivatives, cash, and SLB segments after clearing corporations declared September 8 a holiday, ensuring smooth market functioning

The regulator said the decision was taken in consultation with stock exchanges and clearing corporations to ensure a smooth transition and minimise disruptions for investors and traders.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday announced changes in settlement dates after clearing corporations declared September 8 a settlement holiday.
 
For the derivatives segment, settlement for the three trading days—Thursday, Friday and Monday—will now be completed on Tuesday (September 9).
 
For the cash and stock lending and borrowing (SLB) segments, trades carried out on Thursday and Friday will be settled on Tuesday, while trades executed on Monday and Tuesday will be settled on Wednesday (September 10).
 
