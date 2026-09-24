Sebi approves reforms to PMS regulations, settlement proceedings

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday approved an overhaul of the portfolio managers regulations, changes to the Settlement Proceedings Regulations, permission for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to participate in exchange-traded commodity derivatives, common advertisement codes, among others.

The market regulator approved the introduction of a portfolio managers route for investing in mutual fund units (PRIM), which will allow PMS players to invest clients' funds in direct mutual fund schemes and specialised investment funds (SIFs).

Existing PMS players will be able to offer PRIM through a separate investment approach with a minimum ticket size of ₹25 lakh.

Further, these players will be able to invest 10 per cent of client assets under management in investment-grade unlisted debt securities under discretionary PMS, with the consent of the clients.

PMS players have also been allowed to invest in initial public offerings, primary market issuances in the debt market, and exchange-traded derivatives. Apart from the changes in such provisions, the language of the regulations has also been simplified, along with the deletion of redundant clauses.

Another major reform by the regulator is to the Settlement Proceedings Regulations, with changes to the settlement terms, a new formula for computing the settlement amount, and separate treatment of wrongful gains.

The regulator will also be issuing a settlement notice to entities before issuing a show-cause notice — giving them 60 days to file a settlement application. Such a notice will not be issued where an interim order is contemplated.

In cases where the settlement amount is up to ₹10 lakh and involves a disclosure-related violation, the regulator will also be introducing a fast-track settlement.

Sebi also approved changes to the regulations to provide for settlement of cases involving misrepresentation of financial statements or diversion of funds.

For FPIs, the market regulator approved allowing their participation in non-agricultural index derivative contracts, irrespective of whether the underlying is cash-settled or not, and in non-cash-settled non-agricultural commodity derivative contracts.

However, FPIs will have to exit the commodity derivative contracts before the delivery obligation in the case of non-cash-settled non-agricultural commodity derivative contracts. Sebi will be adopting several safeguards for the same.

The market regulator will also amend the norms to relax the requirement for research analysts and research entities to maintain call recordings of communications with clients that are institutional investors.

A common advertisement code for certain regulated entities was also approved on Thursday, allowing the use of celebrities for brand-level or entity-level promotion. Further, certain mandatory prior approvals have been done away with — except for advertisements containing celebrity endorsements.

Among other key approvals were changes to the Vault Managers Regulations, ease-of-doing-business measures for real estate investment trusts and infrastructure investment trusts, reforms to the accredited investor framework, and relaxations in the mandatory listing of all outstanding unlisted non-convertible debt (NCD) securities by an issuer planning to list NCDs for the first time.