Sebi cuts rights issue timeline to 23 days; Edelweiss MF launches debt fund

Sebi cuts rights issue timeline to 23 days; Edelweiss MF launches debt fund

Edelweiss Mutual Fund on Tuesday launched its low duration fund, a debt fund which will predominantly invest in low duration debt and money market securities

SEBI

SEBI (Photo: Shutterstock)

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Market regulator Sebi has halved the timeline for rights issuances to just 23 days. The move will enable listed firms to raise capital from existing shareholders with quick turnaround time. The new framework will come into force from April 7. 
 
Edelweiss MF launches low-duration debt fund
 
Edelweiss Mutual Fund on Tuesday launched its low duration fund, a debt fund which will predominantly invest in low duration debt and money market securities.
 
Issue of AIFs regulations bypassing ‘resolved’: Ananth Narayan G
 
Sebi's whole-time member (WTM) Ananth Narayan G on Tuesday said the issue of alternative investment funds (AIFs) has been ‘resolved’ after a year-long dialogue between the capital markets regulator and the industry.
 
 
Narayan said Sebi was pertu - rbed by “egregious cases” of circumventing important regulations including foreign exchange management and non-performing assets recognition.
 

Topics : SEBI Mutual Funds Alternative Investment Funds

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

