Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.08%)
67519.00 + 52.01
Nifty (0.16%)
20103.10 + 33.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.18%)
5836.25 + 68.30
Nifty Midcap (1.17%)
40716.05 + 470.95
Nifty Bank (0.20%)
46000.85 + 91.40
Heatmap

Sebi directs Brickwork to beef up board, appoint professional CEO

Brickwork will also have to ensure their chief regulatory officer, analysts and persons involved in the rating process undergo in-depth training

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 5:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has directed Brickwork Ratings to strengthen its board, and appoint a new independent professional chief executive officer (CEO) and an independent director as the chairperson.

The revised order comes after the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) quashed an order by the market regulator issued in October 2022, cancelling Brickwork's licence as a credit rating agency. While affirming some of the violations, the tribunal had remitted the matter to Sebi for a fresh order on the quantum of penalty.

Sebi has also directed the rating agency to increase the aggregate number of board directors to nine from the current five-member board, of which all new members will have to be unrelated to the founding members. It has further asked the agency to exclude founding management members from rating committees and rating processes.

Brickwork will also have to ensure their chief regulatory officer, analysts and persons involved in the rating process undergo in-depth training.

The restraint on the credit rating agency from onboarding new clients or taking fresh mandates from existing clients will continue until six months or until the time it ensures satisfactory compliance with the directions—whichever is later— noted the order.

“...remedial measures adopted after the first and second inspections do not seem to have had the desired effect, as similar violations have been observed even in the third inspection. The proof, as they say, is in the pudding. Therefore, an embargo on onboarding new clients needs to be in place for some more time...,” noted the order.

Also Read

SAT quashes 'unjustified' Sebi order nixing Brickwork Ratings licence

Sebi's success rate before Securities Appellate Tribunal improves

Securities and Appellate Tribunal to pronounce Zee verdict on Monday

No pension, PF for I-T, GST tribunal members under amended tribunal rule

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Intellect Design Arena rallies 5% on securing new banking contract

With 71% jump in 4 days, this PSU stock is at its highest level since 1994

Hindalco surges 7% in 2 days on pact with Italian firm to make rail coaches

Sugar stocks rally; Dalmia, Balrampur, Avadh, Uttam, Dhampur soar up to 13%

NBCC soars 13%, hits 52-week high on Rs 180-cr order win, MoU with govt


The fresh order issued by Sebi whole-time member Ashwani Bahtia said that the market watchdog will conduct a review after five months to examine the compliance.

The action on the rating agency comes after the tribunal upheld certain violations related to delays in complying with regulatory mandates, deficiencies in the rating process and issues related to record-keeping. Sebi has further pointed out gaps in the system for reviewing ratings and repeated failure to identify deteriorating financial conditions of issuers.

Brickwork had informed Sebi that its managing director, Vivek Kulkarni, had resigned from the post as of July 1 and that it was working on the improvement of rating quality, process, automation and revision of policies.
Topics : SEBI Securities Appellate Tribunal Markets stock penalty

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindi Diwas 2023Gold - Silver PriceSri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE ScoreTata Nexon | Nexon EV Facelift 2023 LaunchedZee-Sony MergerTop Headlines TodayAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehiclesTop headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and CelebrationDelhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDACentre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon