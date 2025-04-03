Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 07:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi introduces document number verification system for transparency

Sebi introduces document number verification system for transparency

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday launched a 'document number verification system' to ensure verifiability of all documents issued by it.

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

The verification process, however, does not include the verification of contents of the communication, the regulator said. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday launched a 'document number verification system' to ensure verifiability of all documents issued by it.

This has been launched keeping in mind the public interest and transparency in the functioning of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Under the system, any physical communication such as letters, notices, show-cause notices and summons issued by Sebi will bear an outward number, which is unique for every communication issued by the regulator, according to a statement.

The process intends user verification through authentication of the one-time password (OTP) generated on the mobile number of the recipient(s) or any other person acting on their behalf who may then enter such outward number as well as other credentials like sender's name, date of the communication and the name of the recipient to verify the issuance of such communication by Sebi.

 

The verification process, however, does not include the verification of contents of the communication, the regulator said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Wall Street, dollar, oil tumble as Trump tariffs stoke fears of recession

PremiumUS President Donald Trump

Donald Trump tariffs trigger sector churn with more losers than winners

Markets

Trump tariffs drags Sensex 300pts amid volatility; IT, pharma in focus

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Infosys, TCS: Nifty IT slips 4% amid recession fears as US imposes tariff

pharma, tariff

Nifty Pharma jumps 5% as US exempts reciprocal tariff on pharma goods

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWhat are TariffsGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVEWaqf Amendment Bill 2025 LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon