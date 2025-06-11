Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi to launch UPI authentication tool for safer securities transactions

Sebi to launch UPI authentication tool for safer securities transactions

To curb cyber fraud, market regulator Sebi has mandated a new Unified Payments Interface ID format for all registered intermediaries collecting investor funds

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

Sebi has mandated that all intermediaries collecting investor funds — such as brokers, investment advisers, and research analysts—transition to this system by October 1, 2025. The new structure is expected to cover nearly 9,000 registered intermediar

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday announced a new Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based mechanism to help investors confirm the authenticity of payment addresses during securities market transactions, as part of its efforts to tackle rising cyber fraud.
 
“There is a lot of public concern regarding cyber fraud. We have to find systemic solutions to it. We have 130 million unique investors now, and we need a system in the securities market where they invest through a system where they know they are investing at the right place,” Sebi Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey said at a press briefing in Mumbai.
 
 
Under the new framework, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will coordinate with banks to allocate verified UPI handles to Sebi-registered entities. Banks will implement the necessary system changes to support the tool. Investors, however, will not need to make any changes. “The change will be for the intermediaries and not investors,” Pandey clarified. 
 
The market regulator has mandated that all intermediaries collecting investor funds — such as brokers, investment advisers, and research analysts—transition to this system by October 1, 2025. The new structure is expected to cover nearly 9,000 registered intermediaries.

Also Read

Orkla India

Packaged foods firm Orkla India files DRHP for IPO, sees market growing

Premiuminvesting, investment, markets, trading

What is Jane Street and why is Sebi probing the trading giant in India?

The members decided to strengthen inter-regulatory coordination for wider development of the financial sector.

Reduce unclaimed assets: FM Sitharaman to financial sector regulators

Sebi

Sebi issues Rs 5.35 crore demand notice to OPG securities in NSE case

ipo market listing share market

Karamtara Engineering gets Sebi nod for ₹1,750 cr IPO; check key details

 
Once the system is live, intermediaries will apply for UPI handles through Sebi’s intermediary portal. Banks will then verify and assign these handles within their systems to ensure their legitimacy.
 
“We are introducing a system within the UPI system to check whether or not a UPI address is genuine, like that of a bank, broker, etc. This would be very handy. It will be implemented from 1st October,” Pandey said.
 
To assist investors, Sebi is also developing a tool called ‘Sebi Check’, which will enable users to verify the UPI ID of an intermediary by scanning a QR code or entering the ID manually. The tool will display associated bank details such as account number and IFSC code.
 
“This innovative mechanism is set to significantly improve the safety and accessibility of financial transactions within the securities market by providing a verified and secure payment channel,” Pandey said.

More From This Section

share market stock market trading

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex, Nifty settle higher; IT, OMC stocks rally; Bank, FMCG drag

IEX

IEX shares crash 10% on market coupling buzz; what should investors do?

S&P Global Ratings to observe India's fiscal consolidation for next 2 years

Credit rating stocks CRISIL, CARE rally 6% in Wednesday's trade; here's why

IPO

Jainik Power IPO Day 2 update; check subscription status, GMP, key dates

Groww

Groww MF launches Nifty India Internet ETF: Here's all you need to know

Topics : SEBI Capital Market News UPI transactions UPI Unified Payments Interface Online transaction BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon