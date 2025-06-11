Orkla India files DRHP for IPO; entire issue to be offer for sale

Orkla India, formerly known as MTR Foods, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and it is a complete offer for sale (OFS).
Its promoter, Orkla Asia Pacific, along with Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran, will be offloading a total of 2.2 crore shares in the initial public offering (IPO), according to the DRHP. The selling shareholders will receive the entire proceeds of the sale, and the company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS.
ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, J.P. Morgan India and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the lead book-running managers for the IPO.
As per its DRHP, India’s packaged food market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0 per cent to reach ₹17.12 trillion by FY29.
Orkla India owns two brands: MTR and Eastern Spices.
The Indian packaged food market was estimated at ₹10.18 trillion in FY24, reflecting a CAGR of 10.8 per cent compared to FY19.
“The high growth is driven by rising disposable incomes, urbanisation, lifestyle changes, nuclearisation, and a growing workforce, particularly among women. The packaged food market remains stable throughout the year, as demand is primarily driven by regular consumption rather than seasonal fluctuations,” Orkla India’s DRHP said.
While urban areas account for 65–70 per cent of packaged food demand in India, rural markets are gaining traction due to rising incomes, improved infrastructure and greater media penetration. Additionally, various brands are making efforts to extend their distribution reach in rural markets and improve product availability, which increases household penetration, the company said.
The MTR brand was originally established in 1924, and the company has the exclusive rights to the MTR brand (for processed packaged foods and beverages). It closed FY25 with revenue from operations at ₹2,394.71 crore.