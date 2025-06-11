Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Orkla India files DRHP for IPO; entire issue to be offer for sale

Orkla India files DRHP for IPO; entire issue to be offer for sale

Orkla India, formerly MTR Foods, files DRHP with SEBI for IPO comprising 2.2 crore shares in a full OFS; company will not receive any proceeds from the sale

Orkla India

Orkla India owns two brands: MTR and Eastern Spices

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Orkla India, formerly known as MTR Foods, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and it is a complete offer for sale (OFS).
 
Its promoter, Orkla Asia Pacific, along with Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran, will be offloading a total of 2.2 crore shares in the initial public offering (IPO), according to the DRHP. The selling shareholders will receive the entire proceeds of the sale, and the company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS.
 
ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, J.P. Morgan India and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the lead book-running managers for the IPO. 
 
 
As per its DRHP, India’s packaged food market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0 per cent to reach ₹17.12 trillion by FY29.

Also Read

IPO, initial public offering

Lalithaa Jewellery files draft papers with Sebi, to raise ₹1,700 cr via IPO

initial public offering, IPO

TReDS platform M1xchange eyes IPO in 3-5 years, aims ₹1.25 trn biz in FY25

Udaan

Udaan raises $114 mn from M&G Investments, Lightspeed ahead of planned IPO

ipo market listing share market

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO Day 1 update; check subscription, GMP, key dates

IPO, initial public offering

NR Vandana Textile IPO opens; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

 
Orkla India owns two brands: MTR and Eastern Spices.
 
The Indian packaged food market was estimated at ₹10.18 trillion in FY24, reflecting a CAGR of 10.8 per cent compared to FY19.
 
“The high growth is driven by rising disposable incomes, urbanisation, lifestyle changes, nuclearisation, and a growing workforce, particularly among women. The packaged food market remains stable throughout the year, as demand is primarily driven by regular consumption rather than seasonal fluctuations,” Orkla India’s DRHP said.
 
While urban areas account for 65–70 per cent of packaged food demand in India, rural markets are gaining traction due to rising incomes, improved infrastructure and greater media penetration. Additionally, various brands are making efforts to extend their distribution reach in rural markets and improve product availability, which increases household penetration, the company said.
 
The MTR brand was originally established in 1924, and the company has the exclusive rights to the MTR brand (for processed packaged foods and beverages). It closed FY25 with revenue from operations at ₹2,394.71 crore.

More From This Section

initial public offering, IPO

Oswal Pumps prices its IPO in ₹584-₹614 range; opens on June 13

PremiumReal Estate, IPO, Realty, stock market listing

Indian realty companies building up over Rs 15,000 crore IPO pipeline

Premiumipo market listing share market

Tata Capital likely to get Sebi approval for nearly $2-billion IPO

PremiumImage

Lalit Suri Hospitality Group eyes IPO after 2026 amid expansion plans

PremiumHDB

HDB Financial Services gets Sebi approval for ₹12,500 crore IPO

Topics : SEBI initial public offering (IPO) initial public offerings IPOs initial public offering IPO MTR Foods

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleKashmir Tourism CrisisLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon