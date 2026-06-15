Sebi may bring back open-market buybacks in June 19 board meeting
The regulator may also consider reforms for agri-commodity derivatives, easier AIF approvals, and relaxed borrowing norms for mutual funds
Khushboo Tiwari
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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may approve the reintroduction of open-market share buybacks, reforms for the agri-commodity segment, easier approvals for alternative investment funds (AIFs), and relaxed borrowing norms for mutual funds at its upcoming board meeting on June 19, according to people familiar with the developments.