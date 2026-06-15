Sebi may bring back open-market buybacks in June 19 board meeting

The reintroduction of buybacks through stock exchanges is expected to be a key measure, reversing the regulatory decision to phase out the route just a year earlier, from April 2025.

At the time, the amendments followed concerns regarding unequal treatment of shareholders and implications arising from the then-prevailing taxation framework.

Sebi may now reintroduce the open-market route through stock exchanges since the taxation of buyback proceeds has been rationalised with effect from April 1, 2026, making the buyback consideration taxable as capital gains in the hands of shareholders.

Under the previous regime, companies bore the buyback tax burden, which led to concerns that participating shareholders exited tax-free while others missed out.

The regulator is also expected to approve additional measures to strengthen the reintroduction, including allowing a maximum completion timeline of 66 working days from the date of opening of the offer. Another safeguard expected is the freezing of shares and other specified securities held by promoters and their associates.

According to sources, Sebi may also allow select agricultural commodity derivatives contracts to begin as financially settled instruments before transitioning to compulsory physical settlement after meeting specified thresholds.

Amid growing demand for measures to enhance liquidity in the agri-commodity market, Sebi may also approve an increase in client-level position limits for the segment and revise penalties in case of breaches.

Sebi may double the existing client-level position limits across categories. For instance, the limit for commodities in the broad category may be increased to 2 per cent of deliverable supply from the current 1 per cent, while the limit for sensitive commodities may be raised to 0.5 per cent. The regulator is also considering tweaking the definition of the broad category of agri-commodities.

At the board meeting on Friday, the regulator may also allow mutual funds to use intraday borrowing lines for cash management to address liquidity gaps caused by differences in settlement timings for payouts and receivables.

Sebi may also simplify the documentation and transmission norms for survivors of a deceased investor. It may double the threshold for simplified transmission claims to up to ₹10 lakh in physical mode and ₹30 lakh for securities in dematerialised mode.

A faster approval mechanism for the private placement memorandum of AIFs, called the Green-Channel: AIF Rollout Upon Document Acknowledgement (GARUDA) mechanism, is also expected to be approved at the upcoming meeting.