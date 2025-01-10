Sebi proposes increasing threshold for granular disclosures by FPIs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday proposed increasing the threshold for granular disclosures by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) from Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore.
The proposal to raise the threshold is attributed to the rise in daily market turnover, Sebi said in a consultation paper floated on Friday.
Under the August circular or the additional disclosure framework by Sebi, FPIs holding more than 50 per cent of their Indian equity assets under management (AUM) in a single Indian corporate group, or holding more than Rs 25,000 crore of equity AUM in Indian markets, are mandated to disclose ownership details.
The market watchdog has provided exemptions to specific FPIs and government-owned funds from the disclosure requirements.
“Given the rise in market volumes since the limit was set, it is proposed to increase such threshold from Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore,” Sebi stated.
Sebi introduced the framework to address concerns related to the circumvention of minimum public shareholding (MPS), Press Note 3, and other norms.
“The potential to disrupt the functioning of the market has to be evaluated relative to the size of the market. In this regard, a broad market parameter such as turnover can be used as a factor to assess the size of the market,” Sebi added.
The market regulator highlighted that the average daily turnover in the capital market segment of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has increased by 122 per cent from FY23 to FY25 (till December).
At the end of FY23, the average daily turnover stood at around Rs 53,500 crore, while at the end of December 2024, it stood at Rs 1.18 trillion.
Market participants said the rise in the threshold is due to increased market liquidity, making the environment more conducive for investments in India. Additionally, it takes into account the recent depreciation of the Indian rupee (INR), they added.
Sebi has sought comments on the proposals by January 31.