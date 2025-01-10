Business Standard

New US sanctions on Russian tankers may disrupt India's oil supplies

New US sanctions on Russian tankers may disrupt India's oil supplies

The sources said they understand that the new US sanctions would target more than 180 tankers shipping Russian oil and Russia-based maritime insurance service providers Ingosstrakh Insurance Company

Tankers owned by sanctioned entities continue to transport Russian crude oil to India this year. In some cases, specific tankers sanctioned by the United Kingdom continue to supply India with Russian oil.

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian firms see a major disruption of Russian oil supplies as Washington imposes new sanctions to curb Moscow's revenues, pushing refiners to scout for crude from the Middle East and the US, three Indian refining sources said on Friday.

The sources said they understand that the new US sanctions would target more than 180 tankers shipping Russian oil and Russia-based maritime insurance service providers Ingosstrakh Insurance Company and Alfastrakhovanie Group.

Topics : Indian oil demand Russia Oil production US Russia India Russia

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

