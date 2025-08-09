Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes lowering investment limit for LVFs under AIF framework

Sebi proposes lowering investment limit for LVFs under AIF framework

The current minimum threshold for LVF AIFs is Rs 70 crore, which could be brought down to Rs 25 crore after the public consultation process is over

SEBI

Sebi received industry feedback, which highlighted challenges with the high threshold and regulatory inconsistencies (Photo: Shutterstock)

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed lowering the minimum investment threshold for Large Value Funds (LVFs) launched under the alternative investment funds (AIF) framework.
 
The current minimum threshold for LVF AIFs is Rs 70 crore, which could be brought down to Rs 25 crore after the public consultation process is over. This move intends to broaden the investor base and enhance the participation of domestic institutions, which often have internal limits restricting high allocations to a single fund.
 
Sebi’s initiative also aims to make these LVF AIFs more accessible and attractive, especially to domestic institutional investors, while upholding the sophistication expected from accredited investors.
 
 
LVFs comprise schemes where each investor is an accredited investor and currently contributes at least Rs 70 crore. As of June 30, there are 62 LVF schemes, with commitments exceeding Rs 1.34 trillion. These schemes have made investments worth nearly Rs 60,000 crore. 

Also Read

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Tuhin Kanta, SEBI Chairman

Sebi plans SWAGAT-FI single-window for low-risk foreign investors

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi proposes new lighter-touch approach for accredited investors for AIFs

initial public offerings, IPO

JSW Cement public offer booked 56%; Varmora Granito files DRHP with Sebi

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Dissent, don't be honorary appointees: Sebi chief to independent directors

RPT

Related-party transactions below pre-pandemic levels, shows datapremium

 
Sebi received industry feedback, which highlighted challenges with the high threshold and regulatory inconsistencies compared to Portfolio Management Services (PMS), which set the LVF benchmark at Rs 10 crore.
 
Domestic insurance firms, for instance, face tight exposure limits under regulatory mandates. Lowering the threshold is expected to enable more insurance companies to access LVF products.
 
Accredited investors are considered financially savvy and capable of hiring expert advisors, justifying relief from certain compliance and oversight requirements.
 
The proposals follow recommendations by Sebi’s Ease of Doing Business Working Group and the Alternative Investment Policy Advisory Committee, both advocating reduced entry barriers and relaxed compliance for LVFs.
 
Sebi is soliciting public comments on these proposals until August 29.

More From This Section

Life Insurance Corporation

Analysts see further gains in LIC post strong Q1FY26 performancepremium

The addition to MSCI's indices has sent Riyadh stocks into a bull market and brought record fund inflows

MSCI August rejig: Swiggy, VMM, 2 others added to Global Standard Index

Bharti Airtel

Airtel promoter offloads another 0.98% stake; mop up $1.3 bn via block deal

markets, Sensex, nifty

Benchmark indices log longest weekly losing streak since pandemic

Godrej Consumer Product

Accelerating growth trajectory, margin gains for Godrej Consumer Productspremium

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms LTS Investment Fund Alternative Investment Funds Securities and Exchange Board of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon