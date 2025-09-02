Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sebi introduces stricter position limits on options to curb speculation

Sebi has tightened rules for index options, capping intraday limits at Rs 5,000 crore per entity and requiring exchanges to monitor positions with random checks during trading

sebi

This enhanced regulatory framework follows Sebi’s recent crackdown on Jane Street Group over alleged manipulation of the Bank Nifty index.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a stricter framework to regulate intraday position limits in index options, aiming to curb speculation and potential market manipulation.
 
Effective October 1, the intraday net position limit will be capped at Rs 5,000 crore per entity on a futures-equivalent basis. Previously, traders were required only to comply with an end-of-day limit of Rs 1,500 crore, which allowed unrestricted intraday positions.
 
Additionally, the intraday gross position limit remains at Rs 10,000 crore per entity, separately for long and short positions—a measure Sebi introduced on July 1. The transition to a delta-based, or futures-equivalent, open interest calculation was implemented through a circular in May.
 
 
This enhanced regulatory framework follows Sebi’s recent crackdown on Jane Street Group over alleged manipulation of the Bank Nifty index.
 
The newly imposed limits are expected to temper trading activity, particularly among institutional players and proprietary trading desks.

To ensure compliance, Sebi has mandated stock exchanges to monitor intraday limits through at least four random position snapshots during the trading day. One snapshot must be taken near market close, between 2:45 pm and 3:30 pm, when trading volumes typically peak. Exchanges are also required to factor in underlying asset prices when capturing these snapshots.
 
Sneha Seth, derivatives research analyst at Angel Broking, said, “For retail clients, Sebi’s move to tighten intraday position limits in index options, especially on expiry days, should reduce volatility and prevent wild price swings, creating a safer and more controlled trading environment.” She added that while speculative opportunities may be constrained and liquidity could see a modest dip due to reduced participation from large players, the measures ultimately protect small traders from outsized risks and abrupt intraday market moves.
 
Another senior derivatives analyst noted that the changes would shift the market focus towards automation and hedging strategies, encouraging more calculated risk-taking and longer-term positions rather than pure speculation.
 
Earlier plans to impose intraday limits had been shelved, but recent instances of outsized futures-equivalent positions around contract expiries and related market integrity risks prompted Sebi to reopen the discussion.
 
“On the basis of observed instances of outsized intraday FutEq positions created by certain entities in index options on the day of contract expiry and the risks to market integrity thereof, discussions were held with stock exchanges to strengthen the intraday monitoring framework for index options,” Sebi said in a circular.
 
The regulator emphasised that these measures aim to stabilise the market while supporting participation by liquidity providers and market makers. 
Dhiraj Relli, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HDFC Securities said the new framework is not about curtailing trading activity but about ensuring orderly markets. The new limits, he said, provide enough room for genuine trading and liquidity provision as a result the impact on volumes may not be very material.
 
Penalties or additional surveillance deposits will be imposed for breaches of position limits on expiry days from December 6, with stock exchanges tasked with determining the penalty framework. Exchanges will also review trading patterns of entities exceeding limits and require explanations for such positions.
 
Exchanges and clearing corporations are expected to issue a standard operating procedure for intraday monitoring within 15 days.
 
Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities, said that stricter intraday monitoring on expiry days will enhance market oversight, curb manipulative practices and improve price discovery, thereby reducing volatility on these critical days.

Topics : SEBI index options Markets Trading stock markets

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

