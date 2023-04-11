Sebi to AIFs: Offer direct plans; introduces trail model for commissions



These direct plans will not have any distribution fee or placement fee — something akin to the norms followed by the mutual funds industry. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has directed alternative investment funds (AIFs) to provide an option of direct plan and to charge distribution fee for other schemes only on trail basis (see box: Trail Model). Sebi’s directive aims to curb mis-selling and increase transparency in fee payments.



Barring upfront payment of distribution fee, the market regulator has asked category III AIFs to charge investors only on equal trail basis. Category III AIFs can be hedge funds investing in listed and unlisted securities, and are considered riskier investment products. “AIFs shall ensure that investors who approach the AIF through a Sebi registered intermediary, which is separately charging the investor any fee (such as advisory fee or portfolio management fee), are on-boarded via Direct Plan only,” said Sebi.



Industry players said that due to this arbitrage, distributors sometimes pushed for AIF for investors for whom these niche products were not appropriate according to risk-profiling. Sebi’s move aims to curb such cases of mis-selling. Upfront commissions are already banned for portfolio management services and mutual funds. The move brings AIFs on a level playing field by removing the arbitrage opportunities the distributors enjoyed.

“Any distribution fee/ placement fee paid shall be only from the management fee received by the managers of such Category III AIFs,” said the regulator. In certain cases, these upfront commissions could go as high as 5 per cent for the committed amount. The investment of this committed amount is spread over the tenure of the fund but the commission was being charged over the whole amount upfront.



AIFs will have to mandatorily disclose distribution fee or the placement fee, if any, to the investors at the time of on-boarding. For other categories, AIFs may pay up to one-third of the total distribution fee to the distributors upfront, and the remaining will have to be paid on equal trail basis over the tenure of the fund.