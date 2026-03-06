Sebi unveils 'debit freeze' for MF folios; Sedemac IPO booked 2.7x

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a voluntary “debit freeze” or lock-in facility for mutual fund (MF) folios, allowing investors to block any redemption or transfer of units unless the folio is explicitly unlocked. The facility is aimed at enhancing the digital security of investors’ units, the regulator said in a circular. The move comes amid rising instances of digital fraud and unauthorised transactions in financial accounts.

Ionic Wealth crosses $1 bn AUM within 2 yrs

Ionic Wealth has crossed $1 billion in assets under management (AUM) in 22 months of operations, the wealth-tech platform announced on Thursday. The firm said it recorded an average quarterly AUM growth of around 30 per cent in the first nine months of financial year 2026. Ionic works on a omnichannel model that combines high-touch “relationship management with a fully integrated digital wealth stack”.

Sedemac IPO booked 2.7x on last day

Sedemac Mechatronics’ initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 2.7 times amid challenging market conditions. The institutional investor portion saw strong demand, getting subscribed 8.5 times, while the high-net-worth individual (HNI) and retail investor segments were subscribed 77 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively. The ₹1,087-crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS). At the upper end of the price band, Sedemac is valued at ₹5,971 crore. The company operates a differentiated, control-intensive technology platform that caters to automotive and industrial original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Tencent offloads 1% stake in PB Fintech

Tencent on Friday offloaded 4.84 million shares, representing a 1.05 per cent equity stake, in PB Fintech at ₹1,435.1 a apiece to mop up ₹695 crore. Key buyers included Goldman Sachs, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, DSP MF, and Tata Mutual MF.