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Home / Markets / News / SEC clears Nasdaq plan for benchmark index-linked prediction market options

SEC clears Nasdaq plan for benchmark index-linked prediction market options

New York-based exchange operator's products are cash-settled contracts that pay a fixed amount at expiration depending on whether the index finishes above or below a set level

Nasdaq

Nasdaq MRX, an electronic US options exchange operated by Nasdaq, will initially list options linked to the Nasdaq-100 and the Nasdaq-100 Micro index (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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The US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday approved a proposal by Nasdaq’s options trading venue to list and trade a new class of stock market prediction instruments tied to a major index, according to a regulatory order.
 
Several firms are increasingly seeking to enter the prediction markets space, which allows users to bet on the outcomes of real-world events as it gains legitimacy and opens new revenue streams and market insights.
 
The New York-based exchange operator’s products are cash-settled contracts that pay a fixed amount at expiration depending on whether the index finishes above or below a set level.
 
 
The SEC said the binary options — a type of contract that offers a payout based on the outcome of a yes-or-no bet — would have a “fixed, all-or-nothing exercise settlement amount” of $100 if they expire in the money.
 
Nasdaq MRX, an electronic US options exchange operated by Nasdaq, will initially list options linked to the Nasdaq-100 and the Nasdaq-100 Micro index.

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The Nasdaq-100 tracks 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the exchange, including Apple, Nvidia and Intel. The micro index represents one-hundredth of the full value of the Nasdaq-100.
 
The commission granted accelerated approval to Nasdaq’s request, submitted in March, saying the proposal was “consistent with the requirements of the act” and did not raise new regulatory concerns.
 
“We welcome the SEC’s approval of Nasdaq MRX’s proposal to list and trade Outcome-Related Options (OROs) tied to the Nasdaq-100 Index,” a Nasdaq spokesperson said.
 
Its peer, Cboe Global Markets, is also targeting a second-quarter launch for similar “all-or-none” contracts focused on financial and economic events, subject to regulatory approvals.

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Topics : Nasdaq US SEC Securities and Exchange Commission benchmark indices

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First Published: May 01 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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