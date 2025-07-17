See valuation challenge if earnings growth stays tepid: Pramerica Life CIO

Nifty earnings are projected to grow 7–8 per cent for the year, says ABHISHEK DAS, chief investment officer, Pramerica Life Insurance in an email interview with Sirali Gupta. Das believes debt could be a diversification option. Edited excerpts:

Can markets sustain their rally in H2-2025? What are the key downside risks?

Indian markets may remain volatile in H2-CY25 due to global uncertainties and tariff-related risks. While strong domestic indicators—7.4 per cent Q4 GDP (gross domestic product) growth, easing inflation, and Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) liquidity support—are positives, external shocks due to global trade policies as well as geopolitical turmoil