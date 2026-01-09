Sensex and Nifty post the biggest weekly decline in over three months

Indian equity benchmarks declined on Friday, posting their biggest weekly decline in over three months, amid renewed trade tariff tensions and a decline in index heavyweights. The Sensex on Friday ended the session at 83,576, down 605 points or 0.7 per cent. Nifty ended the session at 25,683, a decline of 194 points or 0.8 per cent. Both indices posted a 2.5 per cent decline for the week, their biggest weekly fall since the week ended September 26, 2025. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms stood at ₹468 trillion, down ₹4.5 trillion from Friday. For the week, the market capitalisation fell by ₹13.5 trillion.

Concerns about US trade tariffs heightened this week after US Senator Lindsey Graham said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump had greenlit a bill to allow sanctions targeting countries doing business with Russia. The bill would give Trump the authority to impose a tariff of up to 500 per cent on imports from countries, including India, that are purchasing Russian oil. The US had accused India of fuelling the Russian war machine because of its oil purchases and imposed a 50 per cent tariff last year.

ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were the biggest drags on the Sensex on Friday. HDFC Bank declined by 6.3 per cent for the week, its biggest decline since the week ended January 19, 2024, amidst concerns about its deposit growth. Realiance Industries declined by 7.3 per cent this week, its biggest weekly decline since October 4, 2024.

Foreign Portfolio Investors were net sellers worth ₹3,769 crore, while domestic institutions were net buyers worth ₹5,596 crore.

“There has been an escalation in tariff worries for India and geopolitical tensions, which is weighing on FPI selling. Corporate results will not have much bearing on Indian equities unless there is a positive or negative shock. But it will be trade tariffs and global cues that will determine market movement,” said UR Bhat, co-founder of Alphaniti Fintech.

The market breadth was weak, with 3,196 stocks declining and 993 advancing.

“Volatility is likely to persist in the near term, particularly in US-exposed companies and sectors such as metals and oil & gas. However, strong domestic fundamentals, resilient GDP growth and robust credit trends could underpin selective buying where earnings prospects remain favourable. FII flows and currency movements will act as key monitorables, while any positive outcome from India–US trade discussions or easing tariff concerns could spark a short-term rebound. Overall, markets are expected to stay range-bound with a mixed bias, looking forward to a balance between external risks and domestic fundamentals,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments.