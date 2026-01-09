Sebi eases framework for brokers on tech glitches; 5 IPOs get green signal

Five IPOs get the green signal

The market regulator has approved initial public offerings (IPOs) of five companies, including Indo-MIM, Kusumgar, OnEMI Technology Solution, Alcobrew Distilleries India, and Astha Spintex. The market regulator issued observation letters to these companies between December 29, 2025 and January 9, 2026. OnEMI Technology, that operates digital lending platform Kissht, plans to raise Rs 1,000 cr through fresh issuance and has an offer for sale from existing investors. Bengaluru-based Indo-MIM also plans an IPO with fresh issue of Rs 1,000 crore and an OFS of up to 12.97 crore equity shares by existing investors. Alcobrew Distilleries India’s IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 258.26 cr and an OFS of 1.8 crore shares by a promoter. Kusumgar’s IPO will only be an OFS by the promoters.

Sebi eases compliance for brokers on tech glitches

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has eased compliance for stock brokers by relaxing norms on handling technical glitches. Under the revised framework, the technical glitch norms will cover only stock brokers with more than 10,000 registered clients—excluding nearly 60 per cent of brokers who are primarily small and have limited technology dependence. Further, it has also carved out exemptions for glitches occurring outside a broker’s trading architecture, those that do not directly impact trading, or have negligible effect. Reporting requirements have been simplified by extending the reporting timeline from one hour to two hours and moving to a single common reporting platform. Disincentive norms have also been rationalised based on broker size and glitch severity.

Sebi eases accreditation process for AIF investors

The market regulator on Friday simplified the accreditation process for investors for alternative investment funds (AIFs). The regulator has removed the mandatory requirement for a detailed net-worth break-up annexed to the net-worth certificate and clarified that it will be optional for the chartered accountants to specify the exact net-worth if the threshold criteria are met. Further, it has allowed AIF managers to execute contribution agreements and initiate operational formalities based on their own assessment of the investor’s eligibility, even before issuance of the accreditation certificate. However, commitments from such investors will not be counted towards and scheme corpus and will be accepted only after the grant of accreditation. An accreditation certificate provides several flexibilities for investors in AIFs.

CDSL Ventures crosses 10-cr mark in KYCs

CDSL Ventures, a KYC Registration Agency (KRA) and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Depository Services, crossed the 10-crore mark in Know-Your Customer records. KRAs are regulated by the market regulator Sebi and act as centralized entities for maintaining investors’ KYC records for the securities markets—preventing repeated documentation.