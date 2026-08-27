Sensex sees sharp CAS swings on monthly expiry; Sebi rules out changes

The BSE Sensex experienced sharp late-session volatility during Thursday’s Closing Auction Session (CAS), driven by sudden swings in the index. It was the first monthly expiry for the derivatives market since the exchange implemented CAS. The index closed 539 points lower at 76,933.6, or 0.70 per cent below its previous close. Much of the volatility occurred between 3.15 pm and 3.35 pm. Traders blamed CAS for the volatility, but the regulator is firm. Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), said at a conference that there would be no changes to CAS.

On the day of weekly F&O expiry on the BSE, the Sensex was trading above 77,100 throughout the day till 3.15 pm. Then, during the CAS, the indicative price went as low as 74,988, a drop of more than 2,000 points, and then recovered the losses to close at 76,933.

Traders feel that the index has never seen such volatility and attribute this volatility to CAS.

The 76,900 Sensex put option traded at ₹4.70 at 3.15 pm and moved up to ₹200 before later closing at zero. Similarly, the 77,000 Sensex call option was trading at ₹327 before becoming zero instantly after the CAS.

“The primary function of the capital market is price discovery. Due to CAS the same had been taken away and the market has been turned into a casino. Randomness has taken over where actual trading during the market hours doesn’t matter at all and the last 10 mins define whether a trader will be actually in profit or not, especially option traders,” said a trader who works with a major broking firm.

While the BSE Sensex was volatile, the Nifty 50 closed 0.48 per cent lower at 24,090.85. HDFC Bank was down 2.3 per cent and Hindalco 2.75 per cent.