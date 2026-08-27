Wonder Electricals tanks 30% from high on huge volume; Imagicaaworld up 20%

Wonder Electricals share price was locked at the 20 per cent lower circuit at ₹124.80 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume. The stock price of the household appliances company tanked 30 per cent from its intra-day high of ₹179 on the BSE.

A combined 133.91 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE (129.41 million) and BSE (4.51 million). On the NSE, total shares valued worth ₹1,942 crore changed hands, data shows. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹1,672 crore, NSE data shows.

The names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

Wonder Electricals is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of high-quality electrical products and components, catering to a diverse range of industrial and consumer needs.

Meanwhile, the share price of Imagicaaworld Entertainment was locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹60.22, hitting a 52-week high on the BSE. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over eight-fold with a combined 35.96 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. There were pending buy orders for nearly 800,000 shares on these exchanges, the data shows.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment owns and operates India's leading theme and water parks, including Imagicaa, WetnJoy, Sai Teerth, and Aqua Imagicaa at various locations.

The company began the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) on a strong note, delivering a 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue to ₹177.60 crore during the June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27). The performance was driven by healthy demand across all our catchments, supported by strong footfalls during the peak holiday season and the benefit of an extended summer.

With a growing portfolio spanning destination parks, regional water parks, indoor entertainment and experiential attractions, the management said the company is building a diversified entertainment platform that reduces seasonality, broadens revenue base and strengthens long-term growth prospects. The management remains confident about the opportunities ahead and looks forward to sustaining this momentum through the rest of the year.

The momentum comes in as the company continues to strengthen its leisure and entertainment portfolio, including the upcoming Hello Park in Hyderabad and its ₹50 crore investment for a 50 per cent stake in the entity operating Shanku’s Water Park in Mehsana, Gujarat, according to analysts.