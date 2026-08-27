Sterlite Technologies zooms 721% in 7 months; what's behind massive rally?

Sterlite Technologies (STL) share price movement

Sterlite Technologies (STL) share price was locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹695.20 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise weak market.

The stock price of the telecom equipment & accessories company surpassed its previous high of ₹685 touched on August 14, 2026. In the past four weeks, it zoomed 40 per cent. In the past seven months, it skyrocketed 721 per cent from a level of ₹84.65 touched on January 27, 2026.

Till 02:08 PM on Thursday, a combined 2 million equity shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for around 25,000 shares on the NSE and BSE.

Currently, STL trades under the ‘T’ group. T group shares are securities that the BSE puts into the Trade to Trade (T2T) segment and the NSE puts into the ‘BE’ segment. These stocks are not allowed for intraday trading. T2T stocks can only be delivery based; i.e., the buyer must take delivery of these shares.

STL is a leading optical connectivity solutions company, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, Rural Connectivity, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. Data Centre & Cloud companies, Telecom operators, Internet service providers and Large enterprises collaborate with STL to build their digital infrastructure.

STL stock price up 19% against QIP price

In July 2026, STL raised ₹1,500 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP). Currently, the stock quotes 19 per cent higher against the QIP price of ₹583.01 per share.

The entire process saw participation by reputed domestic and global investors including Motilal Oswal, Nomura, HSBC, Bank of India, Oxbow, Think Investments, Bandhan and Manulife, among others.

STL allotted 25.7 million equity shares to qualified institutional buyers, aggregating to ₹1,500 crore. The proceeds from the QIP will be primarily utilized to substantially de-leverage the company's balance sheet, significantly enhancing financial strength while creating a robust platform to fund the next phase of STL's growth.

What’s driving STL stock price?

STL in the Q1 earnings conference call said, the company has seen strong momentum in order book this fiscal. The company’s open order book stands at a record high of ₹18,618 crore, up 2.4x from the last quarter, reflecting healthy order inflows and a strong market confidence.

Of this, ₹2,228 crore is slated for execution in Q2 of FY27, while the remaining ₹16,390 crore is scheduled for execution over Q3FY27 and beyond. This robust order pipeline provides strong revenue visibility and reinforces the company’s growth outlook for the year, STL said.

The ripple effects of the AI boom have been transformational on the global optical market. The fibre networking landscape is undergoing a massive demand growth driven by divergent customer needs across hyperscalers, telecommunications operators, and enterprise environments, STL said in its FY26 annual report.

AI clusters require ultra-high bandwidth, low latency, and extreme fiber density to support parallel processing. This shifting requirement is fundamentally altering the optical supply-demand balance and transitioning infrastructure inside server racks from copper to fiber. The rapid expansion of Generative AI is driving a shift from legacy Central Processing Unit (CPU) infrastructures to advanced Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) architectures, STL said.

Meanwhile, there is healthy demand for STL’s products/services, driven by capex of major telcos globally towards 5G rollout and by domestic telcos/corporates to strengthen their network with increasing digitisation.

This apart, large Government projects like BEAD in the US and BharatNet Phase III in India are likely to keep the demand for STL’s products buoyant. Further, the expanding portfolio of optical interconnect products will drive the revenue and margin over the medium term. The healthy order book and increased demand are expected to drive the company’s revenue growth over the next few years, according to ICRA. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.