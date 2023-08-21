Sharp FPI outflows unlikely amid high US Treasury yields: ICICI Sec

Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows have become tepid this month amid a rise in US bond yields. The 10-year US bond yield is currently around its 10-month high of 4.303 per cent. If it exceeds October's peak of 4.338 per cent, it will reach its highest level since 2007. Increasing bond yields have ignited concerns of a hastening in FPI outflows from the domestic market.

However, domestic brokerage ICICI Securities believes the fears may be groundless. "The most recent increase in US yields from about 3.75 per cent to 4.3 per cent was prompted by the rating downgrade by Fitch and is exerting pressure on FPI flows towards India. However, the US 10-year bond yield is likely close to its upper range given the outlook for inflation. This should ease concerns around FPI outflows even as structural domestic equity flows in India continue to be positive, as evidenced by record-high systematic investment plan (SIP) flows," say Vinod Karki and Niraj Karnani, strategists at ICICI Securities.

Current core inflation trends and forward projections do not signal a further surge in inflation in the US. This means the medium-term outlook for rates continues to be favourable, they add.

Since the financial year 2020, the cumulative FPI flows into India are second only to China. If not for the $2.5 trillion investment in the financial year 2021, the overseas flow figure for China also appears bleak. Despite recent weakness in FPI flows, on a trailing 12-month basis, FPIs flows into domestic stocks are $20.4 billion—one of the best among emerging and developed markets. Aggregate FPI holdings currently stand at Rs 53.2 trillion, implying 17.4 per cent holdings of domestic equities, up from 17 per cent in June 2022.



Ebb and flow FPIs flows into India over the past few years relatively better than other EMs

in $ mn FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24* Total

China 18,033 247,366 -14,100 4,277 -41,410 214,166

India -595 37,302 -17,093 -5,971 19,012 32,655

Indonesia 1,907 -1,659 4,070 2,484 -160 6,642

Brazil -25,791 4,564 11,568 8,518 1,537 396

Philippines -1,509 -2,813 823 -1,644 337 -4,806

Thailand -4,728 -5,634 2,723 945 -2,168 -8,862

South Africa -8,515 -6,157 -7,524 -9,058 -2,848 -34,102

South Korea -17,321 -14,721 -21,158 2,302 2,100 -48,798

Taiwan -12,673 -9,515 -20,500 -18,736 -3,616 -65,040

Source: ICICI Securities, Bloomberg

Note: China data is available till Jun’23 while for Aug’23 data is till August 19

Seen peaking The US 10-year bond yields is near its upper end of the range seen over the past year