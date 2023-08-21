Confirmation

Sensex (0.41%)
65216.09 + 267.43
Nifty (0.36%)
19380.15 + 70.00
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
38131.80 + 316.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.28%)
5327.25 + 14.85
Nifty Bank (0.24%)
43958.45 + 107.40
Sharp FPI outflows unlikely amid high US Treasury yields: ICICI Sec

Domestic brokerage says US yields, nearing a 16-year high, are at the upper range, as inflation is moderating

Over the past three months, FMCG stocks have cornered the highest FPI flows at $1.7 billion, according to an analysis by IIFL Alternative Research.

Since the financial year 2020, the cumulative FPI flows into India are second only to China

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 3:32 PM IST
Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows have become tepid this month amid a rise in US bond yields. The 10-year US bond yield is currently around its 10-month high of 4.303 per cent. If it exceeds October's peak of 4.338 per cent, it will reach its highest level since 2007. Increasing bond yields have ignited concerns of a hastening in FPI outflows from the domestic market.
However, domestic brokerage ICICI Securities believes the fears may be groundless. "The most recent increase in US yields from about 3.75 per cent to 4.3 per cent was prompted by the rating downgrade by Fitch and is exerting pressure on FPI flows towards India. However, the US 10-year bond yield is likely close to its upper range given the outlook for inflation. This should ease concerns around FPI outflows even as structural domestic equity flows in India continue to be positive, as evidenced by record-high systematic investment plan (SIP) flows," say Vinod Karki and Niraj Karnani, strategists at ICICI Securities.

Current core inflation trends and forward projections do not signal a further surge in inflation in the US. This means the medium-term outlook for rates continues to be favourable, they add.

Since the financial year 2020, the cumulative FPI flows into India are second only to China. If not for the $2.5 trillion investment in the financial year 2021, the overseas flow figure for China also appears bleak. Despite recent weakness in FPI flows, on a trailing 12-month basis, FPIs flows into domestic stocks are $20.4 billion—one of the best among emerging and developed markets. Aggregate FPI holdings currently stand at Rs 53.2 trillion, implying 17.4 per cent holdings of domestic equities, up from 17 per cent in June 2022.

Ebb and flow
FPIs flows into India over the past few years relatively better than other EMs
                                in $ mn FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24* Total     China 18,033 247,366 -14,100 4,277 -41,410 214,166     India -595 37,302 -17,093 -5,971 19,012 32,655     Indonesia 1,907 -1,659 4,070 2,484 -160 6,642     Brazil -25,791 4,564 11,568 8,518 1,537 396     Philippines -1,509 -2,813 823 -1,644 337 -4,806     Thailand -4,728 -5,634 2,723 945 -2,168 -8,862     South Africa -8,515 -6,157 -7,524 -9,058 -2,848 -34,102     South Korea -17,321 -14,721 -21,158 2,302 2,100 -48,798     Taiwan -12,673 -9,515 -20,500 -18,736 -3,616 -65,040                      
Source: ICICI Securities, Bloomberg

Note: China data is available till Jun’23 while for Aug’23 data is till August 19
             


Seen peaking
The US 10-year bond yields is near its upper end of the range seen over the past year
                                   
10-year US bond yield price run since January 2022. Raw data will be send by research bureau
               
First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 3:32 PM IST

