Nukleus Office Solutions IPO allotment: check status, GMP, listing date

Nukleus Office Solutions IPO allotment: check status, GMP, listing date

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the BSE or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the IPO

IPO rush, market

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

Nukleus Office Solutions IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Nukleus Office Solutions is expected to be finalised today, Friday, February 28, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO), which closed its three-day subscription window on Thursday, February 27, 2025, received a muted response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by approximately 1.29 times.
 
Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the BSE or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the IPO.
 
Here are the direct links to check the allotment status for Nukleus Office Solutions IPO:
 
Check Nukleus Office Solutions IPO allotment status on BSE:
 

Check Nukleus Office Solutions IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services:
 
Nukleus Office Solutions IPO details
The SME offering, which comprises a fresh issue of 1.35 million equity shares, was priced at ₹234 per share with a lot size of 600 shares. Nukleus Office Solutions' IPO seeks to utilise the proceeds from the public offering for capital expenditure and security deposits towards the establishment of new centers; building up the technology platform, integration of all centers, online client interaction, and mobile application; advertisement expenses to enhance the visibility of our brand; and general corporate purposes.
 
Nukleus Office Solutions IPO grey market premium, listing estimate
In the grey market, Nukleus Office Solutions' unlisted shares are trading flat at around Rs 234 per share on Friday, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) for Nukleus Office Solutions remains Nil.
 
Shares of Nukleus Office Solutions are expected to debut on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a subdued listing of the company's shares. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s market performance.
 
About Nukleus Office Solutions
Nukleus Office Solutions was incorporated in December 2019. The company offers co-working and managed office spaces in Delhi NCR. Their services cater to startups, SMEs, large enterprises, professionals, and entrepreneurs. As of December 31, 2024, the company operated 11 workspaces with a total of 2,796 seats. The company had 30 employees as of December 31, 2024.
 

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

