Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Solex Energy shares gain 8% on ALMM capacity addition approval

Solex Energy shares gain 8% on ALMM capacity addition approval

Solex Energy received approval for capacity addition under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

Solex Energy share price

Solex Energy shares

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 10:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Solex Energy Ltd. rose over 8 per cent on Tuesday after it received approval for capacity addition under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
 
The company's stock rose as much as 8.6 per cent during the day to ₹913.9 per share, the biggest intraday gain since February 16 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 5 per cent higher at ₹883 apiece, compared to a 0.40 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:06 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 1.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 28 per cent this year, compared to a 7.6 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Solex Energy has a total market capitalisation of ₹953.86 crore.  
 

Why are Solex Energy shares rallying?

Solex Energy received approval for capacity addition under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, according to an exchange filing. 

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 10, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 540 points, Nifty near 24,200; auto, pharma stocks advance

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI)

Swan Defence slips 4% as promoter proposes to sell 5.01% stake via OFS

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements shares gain 3% on positive outlook; Centrum sees 44% upside

Arvind SmartSpaces share price

Arvind SmartSpaces jumps 9% as Pirojsha Godrej buys stake via bulk deal

Dixon Technologies share price

Dixon Technologies gains 7% on getting approval for JV with HKC Overseas

 
According to the update from the ministry, the company's solar photovoltaic module manufacturing facility at Tadkeshwar on the Kim-Mandvi Road in Surat, Gujarat, has been enlisted with a manufacturing capacity of 3,782 megawatts (3.78 gigawatts) per year.
 
The company said the listing reflects its ongoing expansion and efforts to strengthen domestic solar manufacturing. The Approved List of Models and Manufacturers entry includes several high-efficiency bifacial N-Type TOPCon solar modules with power ratings of up to 625 watt-peak, designed for use in large-scale solar power projects.
 
Solex Energy is engaged in renewable energy solutions. The company manufactures, distributes, and installs solar photovoltaic modules, home and street lights, lanterns, power plants, solar inverters, water heating systems, and wood-fired water heaters. Solex Energy also provides solutions for solar rooftop systems. 
 
In October last year, the company's stock received NSE’s approval to migrate equity shares from the NSE EMERGE Platform to the main board platform of NSE.
 
Solex Energy reported a 106.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) increase in consolidated revenue for the quarter ended December. The company’s expenses rose 109.7 per cent Q-o-Q during the same period. Net profit increased 53.2 per cent sequentially, while earnings per share stood at ₹8.07 in Q3FY26. 
 

More From This Section

Natco Pharma, Natco

Natco rallies 5%, nears 52-week high; what's driving pharma stock?

stock market, market

Sensex jumps 800 pts; Nifty tops 24,300 intraday; key reasons here

Coal India share price target

Axis Direct upgrades Coal India to 'Buy'; sees demand tailwinds ahead

HSBC on India IT stocks outlook

Infosys, HCL Tech FY27 guidance may steer IT stocks amid AI fears: HSBC

Oberoi Realty share price target

Oberoi Realty growth story intact, says Antique; reaffirms 'Buy' rating

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Buy TodayStocks to Watch TodayUno Minda Target PriceGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GSugar Stocks RallyPersonal Finance