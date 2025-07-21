Stock Recommendations:
NSE Scrip – Sharda Cropchem (SHARDACROP)
View - Bullish
Last Close - ₹839.75
Sharda Cropchem has seen a decisive surge, followed by some profit booking after a ‘Rounding Bottom’ formation breakout, and is currently placed above all its significant EMAs and the 200-day SMA. The recent developments have been backed by a rise in trading volumes, attributed to positive momentum in the counter. Additionally, the counter has witnessed a higher low formation on the daily chart and has showcased positive crossover on the technical indicators, adding to the bullish
quotient.
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' SHARDACROP on dips of ₹820 | Stop-loss: ₹760 | Target: ₹920
NSE Scrip – SMS Pharmaceuticals (SMSPHARMA)
View - Bullish
Last Close - ₹251.55
SMS Pharmaceuticals has experienced a gradual resurgence over the last couple of trading sessions, resulting in a strong weekly close. The counter is firmly positioned above all its short-term EMAs and 200 DSMA on the daily time frame structure after an extended period, suggesting inherent strength, and is expected to continue in the same manner in the near term. Additionally, the counter has witnessed a ‘Sloping Trendline’ breakout and is backed by a positive crossover on the MACD from its signal line, aligning to the ongoing momentum.
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' SMSPHARMA around ₹250-245 | Stop-loss: ₹227 | Target: ₹275-285
(Disclaimer: This article is by Osho Krishan, senior analyst, technical & derivatives, Angel One. Views expressed are his own.)