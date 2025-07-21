Monday, July 21, 2025 | 07:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sharda Crop, SMS Pharma among top analyst bets; check target, stop-loss

Sharda Crop, SMS Pharma among top analyst bets; check target, stop-loss

Stocks to buy today: Sharda Cropchem has seen a decisive surge, followed by some profit booking, while SMS Pharmaceuticals has experienced a gradual resurgence over the last couple of trading sessions

buy sell, share

Stocks to buy today

Osho Krishan Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock Recommendations:

NSE Scrip – Sharda Cropchem (SHARDACROP)

View -   Bullish
Last Close - ₹839.75
 
Sharda Cropchem has seen a decisive surge, followed by some profit booking after a ‘Rounding Bottom’ formation breakout, and is currently placed above all its significant EMAs and the 200-day SMA. The recent developments have been backed by a rise in trading volumes, attributed to positive momentum in the counter. Additionally, the counter has witnessed a higher low formation on the daily chart and has showcased positive crossover on the technical indicators, adding to the bullish
quotient.

Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' SHARDACROP on dips of ₹820 | Stop-loss: ₹760 | Target: ₹920

CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 

NSE Scrip – SMS Pharmaceuticals (SMSPHARMA)

View - Bullish
 

Also Read

PremiumAxis Bank, Axis

Axis Bank cracks below 200-DMA post Q1 results; all eyes on this support

PremiumMahanagar Telephone Nigam, MTNL

MTNL stock at ₹51, risky or bargain buy? Here's what chart indicates

commodity derivatives

F&O Strategy: Analyst suggests Bear Spread for Hindustan Aeronautics stock

Premiumtrading, stock market

Breakout stocks: ixigo, 5 other smallcap shares ripe for up to 32% rally

Premiumstock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

ITC Hotels, MRF, 2 FMCG stocks trade at new highs; full list, strategy here

Last Close - ₹251.55
 
SMS Pharmaceuticals has experienced a gradual resurgence over the last couple of trading sessions, resulting in a strong weekly close. The counter is firmly positioned above all its short-term EMAs and 200 DSMA on the daily time frame structure after an extended period, suggesting inherent strength, and is expected to continue in the same manner in the near term. Additionally, the counter has witnessed a ‘Sloping Trendline’ breakout and is backed by a positive crossover on the MACD from its signal line, aligning to the ongoing momentum.

Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' SMSPHARMA around ₹250-245 | Stop-loss: ₹227 | Target: ₹275-285

  (Disclaimer: This article is by Osho Krishan, senior analyst, technical & derivatives, Angel One. Views expressed are his own.)

More From This Section

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty dips; China holds rates; Eternal, RIL, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Q1 eyed

PremiumMarkets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Rich or resilient? Market valuation debate heats up amid Q1FY26 results

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian markets, yen steady after Japan poll; focus turns to tech, trade

PremiumJane Street Sebi case, Sebi trading surveillance, high-frequency trading India, quant firms India, Sebi index manipulation, Sebi derivatives regulation, algorithmic trading scrutiny, Bank Nifty manipulation, Jane Street India probe, intraday index ma

Green light for HFT firm Jane Street to re-enter domestic markets

Premiumfund pick stock market

Nippon India Large Cap: The quiet runner big money bets on growth

Topics : Stock Market Market technicals Markets technical calls Stock Picks Sharda Cropchem SMS Pharma Buzzing stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon