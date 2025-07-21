Stock calls, July 21: Dalmia Bharat, Chennai Petro among top stocks to buy

Stock recommendations
Dalmia Bharat
Dalmia Bharat is forming a Higher High and Higher Low (HH-HL) structure, indicating a bullish stance. The rise in volume during buy days reflects strong participation from buyers and growing interest in the stock. The RSI is trading in the higher range, signaling sustained positive momentum, while the price action above all major EMAs confirms a firm uptrend. Additionally, the DI+ trading above DI− indicates bullish directional strength, and the ADX trading above DI− reflects strength in the ongoing move. The stock can be accumulated with a near-term stop-loss of ₹2,120 for an upside potential of ₹2,400– ₹2,600.
Dalmia Bharat: ₹2,251.80
Stop-loss: ₹2,120
Target price: ₹2,400/2,600
Chemplast Sanmar
Chemplast Sanmar has given a breakout of an Ascending Triangle pattern, signaling the start of an uptrend. The spike in volume during the breakout session reflects increased buying interest at current levels. The price is trading above all major EMAs, confirming a bullish trend. The RSI has broken past its resistance zone, supporting the upward momentum in price. Moreover, the DI+ trading above DI− indicates bullish strength, while the ADX crossing above DI− signals increasing momentum in the current move. The stock can be considered for accumulation with a stop-loss of ₹430, for an upside potential towards ₹490–₹530.
Chemplast Sanmar: ₹455.80
Stop-loss: ₹430
Target price: ₹490/530
Chennai Petroleum Corporation
Chennai Petroleum has broken out above its previous resistance, indicating the start of a bullish phase. The rise in volume during the breakout session highlights increased buying interest at current levels. The stock is trading well above all major EMAs, confirming a positive trend. The RSI is trending in the higher zone, supporting bullish momentum. Additionally, the DI+ crossing above DI− signals a bullish setup, while the ADX trading above both DI lines indicates strength behind the move. The stock can be considered for accumulation with a stop-loss of ₹738, for a potential upside target of ₹830–₹860.
Chennai Petroleum Corporation: ₹779.40
Stop-loss: ₹738
Target price: ₹830/860 (Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio. Views expressed are his own.)