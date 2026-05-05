Analyst bets on stability after election verdict, but flag global risks

Analysts say the verdict is being read less as a one-off political event and more as a signal of strengthening alignment between the Centre and key states — something that could aid execution of reforms and infrastructure spending. At the same time, investors remain cautious about external risks, ranging from oil prices to currency pressures.

Motilal Oswal said the results reinforce confidence in the ruling coalition’s policy direction, with implications extending beyond immediate market sentiment.

“Multiple state election verdict will be viewed positively by the market, not only for the message of a progressive change but more from the lens of policy continuity as the hands of the ruling NDA have become stronger and any faint memories and concerns of 2024 Lok Sabha setback have been convincingly wiped. The results have longer-term implications on the economic growth of involved states, especially the momentous transition for West Bengal, which will play out over the years. Once the results are digested and their positive undercurrent well noted, markets will quickly shift focus to the more immediate developments in the West Asia war and the 4QFY26 earnings season.”

Economists also highlighted that a stronger political mandate could marginally ease concerns around India’s risk premium, particularly at a time when global uncertainties remain elevated.

According to Nomura, the verdict could support investor sentiment, though it flagged potential policy moves on fuel pricing as a key monitorable.

“The strengthening of BJP’s political foothold may reduce India’s political risk premium at the margin, especially amid the energy shock. Markets are wary of the prospects of hikes in petrol and diesel prices now that the state elections are over. However, this is not a done deal yet, in our view,” said Sonal Varma, chief economist, India and Asia ex-Japan, Nomura.

Beyond domestic politics, macro strategists emphasised that markets remain heavily influenced by global developments, particularly crude oil prices, currency movements, and capital flows.

Radhika Rao, senior economist, executive director, group research, pointed to multiple risk factors that could shape market trajectory in the near term.

“Beyond the election results, markets eye the likelihood of an increase in the domestic retail fuel prices, as Brent prices stay stubbornly above $100/bl. Pump prices were last raised in March 2022, followed by excise cuts in May 2022 and another price reduction in March 2024. INR asset markets are still beholden to global developments, especially absence of concrete progress in the US-Iran negotiations and delay in reopening of the SOH. USDINR was back up towards the 95 handle this week, on the back of persistent foreign portfolio outflows from the equity market (-$5 bn this FY and -$0.7 bn from debt) and we expect further upside given the unfavourable risk backdrop. Press reports cited ongoing discussions within the central bank to boost FX buffers and draw inflows, including a facility to attract non-resident inflows and removal of withholding tax on offshore bond investors. A double whammy for inflation by way of impending El Nino risk and consequent impact on this year’s summer monsoon is also a concern. The next forecast update by the meteorological agency will be watched with interest. Benchmark bond yields are also expected to stay bid as markets price in tightening moves and risks to the fiscal outlook on account of higher subsidies.”

Brokerages also underlined that the election outcome strengthens the broader narrative of political stability in India relative to a volatile global backdrop.

Macquarie said greater alignment between state and central governments could translate into more coordinated policymaking and improved execution.

“We believe Modi's efforts to consolidate his position across several states since the underwhelming performance in the May 2024 elections support greater political stability and economic development. Alignment between BJP-led state governments and the BJP-led central government should enable more coordinated policymaking and development. Against a backdrop of limited political stability globally and rising geopolitical tensions, we believe India stands out,” said Suresh Ganapathy, managing director and head of financial services, Macquarie.

However, it also flagged state-level fiscal concerns as an area to watch.