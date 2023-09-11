Confirmation

State-owned non-bank lender IREDA files for IPO with market regulator

State-owned non-banking financial company, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with the country's markets regulator, as per draft papers

IPO

This will be the first IPO filed by a public sector enterprise since Life Insurance Corp's subdued listing in May 2022.

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 6:59 PM IST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - State-owned non-banking financial company, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with the country's markets regulator, as per draft papers.
This will be the first IPO filed by a public sector enterprise since Life Insurance Corp's subdued listing in May 2022.
Established in 1987, IREDA provides financial assistance for setting up projects related to new and renewable sources of energy and energy conservation.
The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of up to 403.16 million shares, with an offer for sale of up to 268.78 million shares by the Indian government, as per the draft prospectus dated Sept. 7.
IREDA specified neither the size of the offering nor the price band in the prospectus but said the proceeds from the fresh issue would be used to lend and as capital.
IREDA posted a 36.5% year-on-year rise in profit after tax to 8.65 billion rupees ($104.22 million) in fiscal 2023 while revenue rose nearly 22% to 34.82 billion rupees.

The portfolio of outstanding term loans stood at 472.07 billion rupees as of June 30.
IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, BOB Capital Markets and SBI Capital Markets are book-running lead managers for IREDA's IPO.
($1 = 82.9977 Indian rupees)
 
(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IREDA NBFCs Markets

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 6:59 PM IST

