Sensex (0.71%)
67461.22 + 472.78
Nifty (0.71%)
20275.10 + 141.95
Nifty Midcap (1.09%)
43377.10 + 468.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.85%)
6595.05 + 55.55
Nifty Bank (0.98%)
44915.90 + 434.15
Heatmap

Raymond independent directors hire lawyer to protect minority shareholders

Company's interests 'paramount consideration', they say as fight between chairman Gautam Singhania and his estranged wife pulls down market value

Raymond consolidates tools &amp; hardware, auto parts biz into engineering biz

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 2:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The five independent directors of Raymond have hired Berjis Desai, an independent senior lawyer, for advising the board on the family feud between company chairman Gautam Singhania and his estranged wife Nawaz Modi.

In a statement, the independent directors (ID) told stakeholders in the company they would act dispassionately and without taking any sides. "The paramount consideration shall always be the interests of the company as a whole and its non-promoter shareholders. Any material development or remedial measures which impacts the company shall be forthwith communicated in a spirit of complete transparency," said the directors.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The directors said they have been monitoring the situation over the last few weeks and are committed to protect the interests of non-promoter minority shareholders, employees and other stakeholders.

They would ensure the matrimonial dispute between the two promoter-directors do not in any manner "affect the capacity" of the chairman and managing director (Singhania) to run the company, said the statement.

"However, it may be appreciated that neither any law nor any corporate governance standard requires ID to enquire into, investigate, or delve into the merits or otherwise, of such matrimonial disputes, which lie beyond the remit of the ID. The ID shall continue to exercise utmost vigilance in watching the evolving situation and shall not hesitate to proactively initiate measures, the moment required, to protect the interests of all stakeholders," it said.

Raymond has lost significant market valuation since November 13 after Singhania announced he and Nawaz Modi, who is a director on the board, had separated.

The Singhania family owns half the company’s shares, which have lost value since the separation news became public on November 13. In a media interview to a publication, Modi alleged corporate governance lapses in the company and said that in a board meeting on November 8 she had raised a few issues regarding alleged misuse of company funds.

Others on the eight-member Raymond board are Singhania, Nawaz Modi, and S L Pokharna, who is Raymond group president. Nawaz Modi did not reply to questions sent by 'Business Standard'.

Also Read

Raymond reiterates commitment to protect interests of minority shareholders

Raymond Group's Singhania takes on Maserati on safety, performance

Raymond Group to acquire 59.25% stake in Maini Precision for Rs 682 cr

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

Rajasthan elections: Lawyers stage strikes, file PIL against CM Gehlot

Raymond reiterates commitment to protect interests of minority shareholders

Tata Motors November sales: Overall sales drop 1% YoY to 72,647 units

VST Tractors November sales: Total sales drop 19%, tractor sales down 46%

Mahindra sales rise 21% to 70,576 units in November, export declines

Airtel explores $1bn fundraising to prepay majority of 2015 spectrum dues


Singhania said: “In the interest of my two sweetheart daughters and to respect my family’s dignity, I will refrain from offering any comment.”

Nawaz Modi has earlier alleged Singhania was trying to remove her from the board and she had protested at the gates of a Raymond factory in Thane, near Mumbai, on Diwali eve when she was denied entry to a company function.
Topics : Raymond Lawyers Law

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon