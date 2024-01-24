Stock Market LIVE Jan 24: Asia mixed; Nikkei down 0.6%, Hang Seng up 1.5%
Stock market LIVE updates on January 24, 2024: Overnight, the S&P 500 gained 0.29 per cent to set a fresh all-time high of 4,864.60, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.43 per cent
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market LIVE updates on January 24: Indian equities may attempt a pullback rally in early deals on Wednesday amid a largely positive trade in the US market overnight.
At 7:10 AM, Gift Nifty was ruling about 75 points higher at 21,270 levels.
Overnight, the S&P 500 gained 0.29 per cent to set a fresh all-time high of 4,864.60, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.43 per cent.
The Dow Jones, on the other hand, snapped a three day winning streak and fell 0.25 per cent.
Cues from Asia, too, remain mixed, threatening the sustainability of the any potential upmove.
Kospi is down 0.5 per cent, Nikkei 0.3 per cent, and ASX200 0.2 per cent.
On the contrary, Hang Seng leaped 1.7 per cent.
Technical set up
Tuesday's slide, where the Nifty ended below 21,250, led to the index forming a long bear candlestick on the daily charts.
Tuesday's slide, where the Nifty ended below 21,250, led to the index forming a long bear candlestick on the daily charts.
The next support is at 21,000, below which the correction may deepen to 20,850. On the higher side, 21,400-21,500 may act as a hurdle, analysts said.
Stocks to Watch today
Q3FY24 earnings: Bajaj Auto, Indian Oil, DLF, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, TVS Motor, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Container Corp, Balkrishna Industries, UCO Bank, Dalmia Bharat, Bharat Dynamics, Exide Industries, MOFS, Laurus Labs, PNB Housing Finance, Birlasoft, Blue Dart, Chalet Hotels, Rainbow Children’s Medicare, Railtel Corp, Ujjivan SFB, Vandhman Textiles, CEAT, JSW Holdings, CMS Info Systems, Mas Financial, Aarti Drugs, DCB Bank, Kolte-Patil, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Sharda Cropchem, Sagar Cements.
Q3FY24 earnings: Bajaj Auto, Indian Oil, DLF, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, TVS Motor, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Container Corp, Balkrishna Industries, UCO Bank, Dalmia Bharat, Bharat Dynamics, Exide Industries, MOFS, Laurus Labs, PNB Housing Finance, Birlasoft, Blue Dart, Chalet Hotels, Rainbow Children’s Medicare, Railtel Corp, Ujjivan SFB, Vandhman Textiles, CEAT, JSW Holdings, CMS Info Systems, Mas Financial, Aarti Drugs, DCB Bank, Kolte-Patil, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Sharda Cropchem, Sagar Cements.
Axis Bank: The private lender has reported a net profit of Rs 6,071 crore in the December quarter of FY24, up 4 per cent Y-o-Y. Its NII came at Rs12,532 crore, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y, while NIM was 4.01 per cent.
JSW Energy: Reported over 28 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 231 crore in Q3FY24, while total revenue increased 13 per cent to Rs 2,661 crore.
8:23 AM
Bank Nifty, Financial Services Indices: Plan to enter near support areas
According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, anticipated support levels on charts for Bank Nifty are identified around 44,600, 43,500, and 42,900. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Stocks to Watch today: Axis, HDFC Bk, LTFH, Airtel, Lupin, REC, JSW Energy
Stocks to watch on Wednesday, January 24, 2024: Bajaj Auto, Canara Bank, DLF, Exide, Indian Oil, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and TVS Motor to announce Q3 results today. Read More
8:11 AM
ALERT :: Japan business activity expands at fastest pace in four months
>> Japan’s private sector activity in January expanded at its fastest pace since September, according to flash data from the au Jibun bank.
>> Japan’s composite purchasing managers index came in at 51.1, up from 50.0 in December.
>> The bank said the increase was led by service providers, with the service sector PMI accelerating to 52.7 from 51.5.
>> The bank said the increase was led by service providers, with the service sector PMI accelerating to 52.7 from 51.5.
Source: Agencies
8:07 AM
ALERT :: New Zealand’s inflation rate hits lowest rate since June 2021
>> New Zealand’s inflation rate fell to 4.7% in the final quarter of 2023, its lowest level since the quarter ended June 2021.
>> While this is the smallest annual rise in the CPI in more than two years, it is still above the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s inflation target range of 1-3%.
Source: Agencies
8:05 AM
Alibaba shares surge on report of Jack Ma buying shares
>> Alibaba co-founders Jack Ma and Joe Tsai have acquired shares worth hundreds of millions of dollars on the open market, a report by The New York Times said.
>> An entity linked to Tsai’s family office, Blue Pool, acquired nearly 2 million Alibaba depositary shares worth $152 million in the fourth quarter, according to a Tuesday regulatory filing.
>> Separately, The Times reported that Ma acquired $50 million worth of Alibaba’s Hong Kong stock during the same period.
>> Depositary shares are effectively US-traded versions of foreign stock.
Source: CNBC
>> An entity linked to Tsai’s family office, Blue Pool, acquired nearly 2 million Alibaba depositary shares worth $152 million in the fourth quarter, according to a Tuesday regulatory filing.
>> Separately, The Times reported that Ma acquired $50 million worth of Alibaba’s Hong Kong stock during the same period.
>> Depositary shares are effectively US-traded versions of foreign stock.
Source: CNBC
8:02 AM
Global markets :: Asian indices mixed; Hang Seng zooms on Alibaba rally
8:01 AM
Wall Street Overnight :: Dow Jones snaps 3-day winning run, S&P 500 hits new high
7:50 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets Market news Indian stock markets stock markets S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Global Markets Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 7:59 AM IST