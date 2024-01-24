Stock Market LIVE Jan 24: Asia mixed; Nikkei down 0.6%, Hang Seng up 1.5%

Stock market LIVE updates on January 24: Indian equities may attempt a pullback rally in early deals on Wednesday amid a largely positive trade in the US market overnight.



At 7:10 AM, Gift Nifty was ruling about 75 points higher at 21,270 levels.



Overnight, the S&P 500 gained 0.29 per cent to set a fresh all-time high of 4,864.60, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.43 per cent.



The Dow Jones, on the other hand, snapped a three day winning streak and fell 0.25 per cent.

Cues from Asia, too, remain mixed, threatening the sustainability of the any potential upmove.



Kospi is down 0.5 per cent, Nikkei 0.3 per cent, and ASX200 0.2 per cent.



On the contrary, Hang Seng leaped 1.7 per cent.



Technical set up

Tuesday's slide, where the Nifty ended below 21,250, led to the index forming a long bear candlestick on the daily charts.



The next support is at 21,000, below which the correction may deepen to 20,850. On the higher side, 21,400-21,500 may act as a hurdle, analysts said.



Stocks to Watch today

Q3FY24 earnings: Bajaj Auto, Indian Oil, DLF, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, TVS Motor, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Container Corp, Balkrishna Industries, UCO Bank, Dalmia Bharat, Bharat Dynamics, Exide Industries, MOFS, Laurus Labs, PNB Housing Finance, Birlasoft, Blue Dart, Chalet Hotels, Rainbow Children’s Medicare, Railtel Corp, Ujjivan SFB, Vandhman Textiles, CEAT, JSW Holdings, CMS Info Systems, Mas Financial, Aarti Drugs, DCB Bank, Kolte-Patil, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Sharda Cropchem, Sagar Cements.



Axis Bank: The private lender has reported a net profit of Rs 6,071 crore in the December quarter of FY24, up 4 per cent Y-o-Y. Its NII came at Rs12,532 crore, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y, while NIM was 4.01 per cent.



JSW Energy: Reported over 28 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 231 crore in Q3FY24, while total revenue increased 13 per cent to Rs 2,661 crore.