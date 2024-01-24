Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Global funds sell most of Indian stocks since 2022 post-record rally

Global funds sold $2.4 billion of Indian shares on a net basis last week, the most since June 2022

stock market, BSE

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Ashutosh Joshi and Abhishek Vishnoi

Indian stocks notched their biggest outflow of foreign investor funds in 19 months last week, as some profits were booked after a record-breaking rally.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Global funds sold $2.4 billion of Indian shares on a net basis last week, the most since June 2022. They sold another $374 million on Tuesday, according to provisional data, as trading resumed after Monday’s surprise trading holiday announcement.

India’s stock market valuation briefly topped that of Hong Kong earlier this week, at over $4.3 trillion. The lead was short-lived, however, as Hong Kong rebounded on expectations for a market rescue package from Chinese policymakers.
 
ChartForeign investors plowed more than $21 billion into Indian equities in 2023, helping propel the market to a series of new record highs. If the newfound optimism in Beijing’s support measures is sustained, it may dent allocations that India had been winning over China amid a host of issues for the latter from regulatory crackdowns to tensions with the US.

India may be facing some regulatory headwinds of its own, which could spook overseas traders. The Securities and Exchange Board of India is committed to adopting stricter rules on foreign direct investment, despite opposition, the Economic Times reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Disappointing results from some major Indian companies may further sour the mood on the local market as well. Large banks have signaled a potential slowdown in loan growth, while the country’s largest firm Reliance Industries Ltd. reported a negative impact from its traditional oil-to-chemicals business.

Also Read

India Post GDS 2023: Last date to apply for 30041 posts on official website

Book profit in realty stocks as rally may hit valuation hurdle: Analysts

Stocks to Watch on Jan 18: HDFC Bank, NHPC, Adani Ent, IndusInd Bank, BEL

Stocks to Watch on Jan 16: HDFC Bank, Jio Fin, RVNL, HFCs, Nalco, Angel One

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 5: Sobha, Dabur, Grasim, REC, Jupiter Wagons

RIL, Asian Paints, Axis Bank: Key levels to watch out for post Q3 results

IREDA up 31% in four days on robust Q3 results; zooms 405% over issue price

Sebi's new disclosure norms likely to impact few FPIs due to exemptions

Religare shares gain 5% after CCI approves Burman stake buy in company

Stock of this company engaged in Solar EPC biz has zoomed 117% in 7 weeks

Topics : Stock Market Global funds Indian stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon