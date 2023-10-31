close
Sensex (0.52%)
64112.65 + 329.85
Nifty (0.49%)
19140.90 + 93.65
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
38735.20 + 33.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.04%)
5823.45 -2.30
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
43039.15 + 257.15
Heatmap

Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty hints tepid start amid mixed global cues

Stock market Update on Tuesday October 31: The US market rallied sharply on Monday on the back of a 3 per cent slide in crude oil prices and reports of likely policy change by Bank of Japan.

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Stock market updates on October 31, 2023: Fronline indices are likely to extend the pullback in early deals on Tuesday following the sharp rally in the US market. 

At 08:10 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 19,215 as against Nifty50 close of 19,141 yesterday.

Overnight the Wall Street ended with strong gains as crude oil prices dipped and yen rose to a two-week high versus dollar after reports suggested that the Bank of Japan was considering tweaking its yield curve control policy. 

Brent Crude Oil prices tumbled over 3 per cent to $86.50-odd levels on Monday. Investors now await cues from the US Federal Reserve for its policy decision on Wednesday.

Cues from the Asia-Pacific region were mixed. The S&P/ASX 200 and All Ordinaries were up 0.4 per cent each, while Kospi slipped 0.5 per cent, and Nikkei was flat.

Among individual stocks, TVS Motors and Marico are expected to react to Q2 earnings this morning, while shares of Bharti Airtel, Gail, Indiabulls Realestate, IOC, Jindal Steel, Larsen & Toubro, MRPL, RITES, Star Health, Tata Consumer Products and VGuard will also be in focus ahead of results today.

Primary Market Update

Honasa Consumer IPO, the parent company of Mamaearth, to open for subscription today in the price band of Rs 308 - 324 per share.

Cello World IPO was subscribed 38 per cent at the end of Day 1 of the offer period on Monday. Retail portion saw bids up to 35 per cent of the reserved quota, while HNI segment was almost fully subscribed.
 

No article available in this category.

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE Markets S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Markets Sensex Nifty Gift Nifty Global stock markets stock market trading Crude Oil Price Dow Jones IPOs Q2 results Bharti Airtel Larsen & Toubro L&T Market news

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 7:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveENG vs SL Playing 11Halloween 2023Gold-Silver Price TodayChampions Trophy 2025Telangana Election LIVEAFG vc SL Live ScoreBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step inChhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon