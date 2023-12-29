Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty flat; OMCs, Innova Captab listing eyed

Stock market LIVE updates: Friday may mark the third consecutive session where benchmark indices could scale fresh record peaks.



At 8:30 AM, Gift Nifty index was little changed at 21,949 levels.



On Thursday, the benchmark BSE Sensex index hit an all-time high of 72,484, and the Nifty50 touched 21,802.



Meanwhile, globally, shares were mixed as investors trade for the last time in 2023.



Australian and Japanese benchmarks were down 0.3 per cent each, while South Korea, and China markets were higher by up to 1.6 per cent.



Overnight, the S&P 500 added 0.04 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.14 per cent, but the Nasdaq Composite inched down 0.03 per cent.



Stocks to Watch

Oil marketing companies (OMCs): Ahead of general elections of 2024, the Petroleum Ministry has prepared a proposal incorporating the cuts on petrol and diesel, multiple reports said on Thursday.



The cuts, reports added, could be in the range of Rs 4 to Rs 10 per litre.



Punjab National Bank: Obtained approval for raising Rs 7,500 crore in one or more tranches during FY25.



New Listing: Innova Captab shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Friday at an issue price of Rs 448 apiece.