Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty flat; OMCs, Innova Captab listing eyed
Stock market LIVE updates on December 29, 2023: At 8:30 AM, Gift Nifty index was little changed at 21,949 levels
Stock market LIVE updates: Friday may mark the third consecutive session where benchmark indices could scale fresh record peaks.
At 8:30 AM, Gift Nifty index was little changed at 21,949 levels.
On Thursday, the benchmark BSE Sensex index hit an all-time high of 72,484, and the Nifty50 touched 21,802.
Meanwhile, globally, shares were mixed as investors trade for the last time in 2023.
Australian and Japanese benchmarks were down 0.3 per cent each, while South Korea, and China markets were higher by up to 1.6 per cent.
Overnight, the S&P 500 added 0.04 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.14 per cent, but the Nasdaq Composite inched down 0.03 per cent.
Stocks to Watch
Oil marketing companies (OMCs): Ahead of general elections of 2024, the Petroleum Ministry has prepared a proposal incorporating the cuts on petrol and diesel, multiple reports said on Thursday.
Oil marketing companies (OMCs): Ahead of general elections of 2024, the Petroleum Ministry has prepared a proposal incorporating the cuts on petrol and diesel, multiple reports said on Thursday.
The cuts, reports added, could be in the range of Rs 4 to Rs 10 per litre.
Punjab National Bank: Obtained approval for raising Rs 7,500 crore in one or more tranches during FY25.
New Listing: Innova Captab shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Friday at an issue price of Rs 448 apiece.
Record eight-year winning streak seen extending for Indian equities
The unprecedented win streak has pushed India’s stock market valuation above $4 trillion for the first time, closing in on Hong Kong. That gap could narrow further as India continues to be one of the most favored markets in Asia for next year, owing to the fastest growth among the world’s major economies and persistent investor concerns over the outlook for its biggest emerging-market rival, China. READ MORE
Fundraising through QIP shines, companies garner Rs 50,200 cr in 2023
ajaj Finance Ltd spearheaded the largest QIP, securing about Rs 8,800 crore. Following suit, Union Bank of India and Bank of India raised around Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 4,500 crore, respectively. READ MORE
FinMin sends notices to offshore crypto exchanges, asks Meity to block them
FIU-IND is the national agency responsible for receiving, processing, analysing, and disseminating information related to suspect financial transactions to enforcement agencies and foreign FIUs. Both offshore and onshore VDA service providers operating in India, engaged in activities like exchanges between VDAs and fiat currencies, transfers of VDAs, and the safekeeping or administration of VDAs or instruments enabling control over VDAs, are required to register with FIU IND as Reporting Entities. They must comply with obligations mandated under the PML Act. This obligation is activity-based and is not contingent on physical presence in India. READ MORE
Stocks to Watch today: TCPL, Tata Coffee, PNB, Railtel, BoB, IDFC First Bk
Tata Consumer, Tata Coffee: Tata Coffee to merge with Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) and TCPL Beverages & Foods (TBFL) with effect from January 1. The record date for the share swap is set as January 15.
IDFC First Bank: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company have received RBI nod acquiring up to 9.95 per cent paid-up share capital of IDFC FIRST Bank. READ MORE
Fund Flow :: DIIs buy equities worth Rs 136.64 crore on December 28
Fund Flow :: FIIs/FPIs buy equities worth Rs 4,358.99 crore on December 28
Gift Nifty cues :: Index up 6 points at 21,949
Retail trading boom doubles derivatives turnover at NSE
>> A growing number of Indian investors are plunging into riskier bets, dabbling in stocks with the hope of making quick profits.
>> Retail investors currently make up for more than 25% of the average daily turnover in derivatives.
>> More than 8 million individual investors traded in this segment in 2023, an increase of about 30% from 2022, according to NSE data.
>> Value of futures and options trades on NSE reaches $5 trillion
Vietnam economy has strength as quarterly growth beats estimates
>> Vietnam's economy grew faster than expected in the final quarter of 2023, helped by a late turnaround in exports as well as gains in manufacturing and investment.
>> Gross domestic product rose 6.72%, after a revised 5.47% expansion in the third quarter, data from the General Statistics Office in Hanoi showed Friday.
Singapore readies sales tax hike as demographic crunch looms
>> Singapore households are bracing for a sales tax hike that takes effect in the new year as the government shores up coffers ahead of an expected surge in social spending in the rapidly ageing city-state in the years ahead.
>> The goods and services tax, which is levied on everything from groceries to diamond rings, will be increased by one percentage point to 9% on Monday, the second phase of a two-stage rate hike.
>> This year the sales tax was raised to 8% from the previous 7%, which had been unchanged for 15 years.
This is 2023′s best-performing market in Asia — how will it fare in the new year?
>> Japan is on track to end the year as Asia’s best-performing market, with the Nikkei 225 advancing 28% to hit levels not seen since 1989.
>> The Nikkei notched record highs at the end of 1989 on the back of a real estate and equity bubble. And when it burst, the country was plunged into a period of economic slowdown, often referred to as Japan’s “lost decade.”
>> But, this time, it is different. Companies have been posting better results, partly due to a weaker yen, which has made products more competitive.
>> Corporates are also spending more, with a June 23 report by Nikkei saying that capital investment by Japanese companies was set to hit a record 31.6 trillion yen ($221.03 billion) in fiscal year 2023.
>> Foreign interest has also played a part in Nikkei’s outperformance, underpinned by billionaire investor Warren Buffet’s bullish outlook on Japanese equities.
>> The yen is expected to outperform in 2024, according to Peggy Mak, Research Manager at Phillip Securities Research.
Oil prices down pver 1% after falling 3% Thursday as Red Sea shipping disruptions ease
>> Oil prices fell 3% on Thursday as more shipping companies said they were ready to transit the Red Sea route, easing concerns about supply disruptions as Middle Eastern tensions stay elevated.
>> The more active Brent crude futures for March delivery settled down US$2.39, or 3%, at US$77.15.
>> Brent futures for February delivery, which expired after settlement, fell 1.3% to US$78.39 a barrel.
>> US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell by US$2.34, or 3.2%, to US$71.77 a barrel.
S.Korea ready to stabilise markets as Taeyoung restructures debt
>> South Korea's government will work with the central bank to swiftly deploy market stabilising measures if needed, the finance minister said on Friday.
>> "If needed the Bank of Korea will prepare liquidity support measures through open market operations," Choi Sang-mok said in a meeting with the Bank of Korea and regulators in Seoul, without elaborating.
>> Taeyoung E&C, a mid-sized South Korean builder on Thursday said it planned to restructure its debt, which amounts to 4.58 trillion won ($3.6 billion) including project financing loans.
>> That makes up less than 1% of assets held by local financial institutions.
US mortgage rates slide to lowest since May
>> The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage declined to 6.61% from 6.67% the week prior, according to data released by Freddie Mac on Thursday.
>> Rates fell for the ninth consecutive week.
>> Overall, rates have fallen over a full point from 7.79% in October.
>> Mortgage rates held steady this week as they tracked the yield on the 10-year Treasury, which remained around 3.9% after the Federal Reserve announced its decision to hold its benchmark rate steady in December.
New US jobless claims rise again as labor market cools
>> The number of Americans filing initial claims for unemployment benefits rose last week, indicating the labor market continues to cool in the year's fourth quarter.
>> New state unemployment benefit claims rose by 12,000 last week to 218,000, according to the Labor Department.
>> A Reuters poll showed economists expected an increase to 210,000 initial claims for the week ended Dec. 23.
>> The rolls of those receiving benefits after one week of aid rose 14,000 from the week prior, reaching 1.875 million.
China's Xiaomi unveils its first EV as it looks to compete with Porsche, Tesla
>> China’s consumer electronics company Xiaomi on Thursday detailed plans to enter the country’s oversaturated electric-vehicle market and compete with automaker giants Tesla and Porsche with a car model it says it spent more than 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) to develop.
>> The model, known as Xiaomi SU7, is in trial production and it will hit the domestic market in a few months.
Asian markets :: Kospi, Shanghai gain in an otherwise subdued mood
Wall Street overnight :: Dow Jones ends at record closing peak
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog.
