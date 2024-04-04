Stock Market LIVE: Wall Street ends mixed, Gold hits new high; Fed reaffirms wait-and-see approach
Stock market Update on Thursday, April 04: What's moving the market today? Mixed global cues, rise in Crude Oil price, Gold hits new high and Nifty weekly options expiry in focus.
SI Reporter Mumbai
Stock market updates on April 04, 2024: Benchmark indices may exhibit volatility in trades on Thursday as market digest a slew of triggers ahead of the RBI policy outcome tomorrow.
Global triggers
On Wednesday, the US market ended on a mixed note after the US Federal Reserve reaffirmed that the Fed will stick to its wait-and-see approach given the strength in the economy and high inflation rate. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced 0.1 per cent and 0.2 per cent, while Dow Jones slipped 0.1 per cent.
Meanwhile, the US 10-year bond yield contiunued to hover around elevated 4.357 per cent levels. Gold futures extended its record rally to $2,319 per ounce, and Brent Crude Oil quoted near $90 per barrel.
Nearer home, Japan's Nikkei rallied 1.5% and Kospi also logged notable gains in an otherwise mixed trend.
Domestic cues
At 07:10 am, Gift Nifty futures indicated a positive start to the trading action and quoted around 22,600 levels.
Among indidvidual stocks, shares of oil explorers such as ONGC, Oil India and Reliance will be in focus after the government in its fortnightly review hiked windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 6,800 a metric tonne from Rs 4,900 earlier.
NLC India is also expected to see some action after the state-run firm said it plans to sell renewable assets worth Rs 6,000 crore.
In the primary market, Bharti Hexacom IPO was subscribed 34 times at the end of Day 1 of the offer period yesterday. The company is in the process of raising Rs 4,275 crore, by offering sharesz in the price band of Rs 542 - Rs 570 per share.
7:49 AM
Commodity ALERT:: Brent Oil futures trade below $90 per barrel
7:47 AM
Nifty IT, Auto indices present divergent trading opportunites, show charts
According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, one can consider to buy the Nifty IT index on dips, whereas the Auto index can be short closer to the key resistane level. READ MORE
7:43 AM
ALERT:: Bitcoin steady around $66,000 levels
7:39 AM
Commodity ALERT:: Gold futures extend record run, quote near $2,320 levels
7:35 AM
Trump's campaign raised About $66 mn in March, cutting into Biden's lead
Trump is set to get another large cash infusion later this week when hedge fund manager John Paulson will host a fundraiser for Trump in Florida, that is anticipated to raise more than $30 million. READ MORE
7:31 AM
ALERT:: US 10-year yield quotes near elevated level at 4.357%
7:26 AM
Fed will likely reduce their key interest rate later this year: Powell
Federal Reserve officials will likely reduce their benchmark interest rate later this year, Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday, despite recent reports showing that the US economy is still strong and that US inflation picked up in January and February. READ MORE
7:23 AM
US Market Update:: Nasdaq, S&P 500 advance; Dow slips as Fed reaffirms wait-and-see approach on rate cut
7:20 AM
