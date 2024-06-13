Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; Asian markets mixed
The GIFT Nifty futures indicated a gap-up start, quoting 105 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 23,460 levels
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, June 13, 2024: Indian equities are looking to continue the bull run on Thursday buoyed by easing inflation figures. The headline retail inflation eased to a 12-month low at 4.75 per cent in May as against 4.83 per cent in April.
The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a gap-up start, quoting 105 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 23,460 levels
In the Asian market, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose by 0.15 per cent higher, while the broader Topix index slipped by 0.49 per cent.
South Korea's Kospi was up 1.61 per cent, the small-cap Kosdaq index surged by 0.55 per cent.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 experienced a rise of 0.51 per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures rallied 1.61 per cent.
Overnight on Wall Street, markets inched slightly higher following the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rate steady and a May consumer inflation data that came in cooler than expected. S&P 500 futures rose by 0.85 per cent, while Nasdaq 100 futures saw a gain of 1.53 per cent.
However, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures experienced a slight decline of 0.09 per cent.
Stocks to watch
L&T Finance: Bain Capital, a private equity giant, is reportedly set to sell its 3.54 per cent stake in L&T Finance Holdings. The sale, likely to occur at a floor price of Rs 169.17 per share, encompasses approximately 88.2 million shares and is part of a strategic divestment move.
Sobha: Realty firm Sobha announced plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore through a rights issue of shares. The proposed issuance includes 1.21 crore rights equity shares, each on a partly-paid basis. Assuming full subscription and payment of call monies, the company anticipates raising the targeted amount.
Torrent Pharma: Torrent Pharma disclosed that the USFDA conducted pre-approval and GMP inspections at its Indrad facility from June 3 to June 12, 2024. Following the inspection, the company received a form 483 with five observations, none of which pertain to data integrity issues.
7:42 AM
Stock market today Jun 13: Global shares hint gap-up open for Sensex, Nifty
Pre-stock market update for Thursday, June 13, 2024:The Sensex and the Nifty are likely to open with a significant gap-up this morning backed by positive cues from overseas peers. The benchmark indices may attempt to scale new record highs amid the renewed optimism on economic growth.
On Wednesday, the Sensex topped the 77,000-mark for the second time in history, but fell short of its record high of 77,079. The BSE benchmark eventually ended 0.2 per cent higher at 76,607. Read more
7:39 AM
Gift Nifty futures suggest a positive start
7:38 AM
Asian markets mixed on Thursday morning
7:35 AM
US markets ended mixed on Wednesday
7:31 AM
