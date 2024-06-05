Stock Markets LIVE: India stocks may remain volatile amid surprise election outcome; Asia mixed
Stock Market LIVE on June 5, 2024: At 6:29 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated an upward trend, trading 192 points higher at 22,100.50 compared to Nifty futures
New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, June 5, 2024: Despite the unexpected outcome of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could open higher.
According to reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA secured 292 seats, while the INDIA Alliance won 234 seats. Other parties managed to secure 17 seats.
In Tuesday's trading session, Indian markets witnessed bloodbath as the INDIA Alliance's seat count surpassed street estimates.
The S&P BSE Sensex index saw an intraday plunge of over 6,200 points, ultimately settling 4,390 points, or 5.74 percent, lower at 72,079 levels. Similarly, the Nifty50 dropped below the 22,000-mark, hitting an intraday low of 21,281 before settling at 21,885, down 1,379 points or 5.93 percent.
Meanwhile, Asian markets displayed mixed trends this morning in anticipation of Australia's GDP numbers. Korea's Kospi rose 0.73 per cent, while the Nikkei plunged 1.06 per cent. Australia's ASX 200, however, was trading 0.29 per cent higher.
On the previous trading day, US markets ended on a positive note, with the Dow Jones rising 0.36 per cent, the S&P 500 climbing 0.15 per cent, and the Nasdaq soaring 0.17 per cent.
Back home, the surprising election outcome prompted foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to offload shares worth Rs 12,436.22 crore, on June 4. Additionally, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares of Rs 3,318.98 crore amid the uncertainty.
Brent slips to $77.41 per bbl
Asian markets mixed
US markets end higher on Tuesday, June 4
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 7:09 AM IST