Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 06:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stock Market: Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Sec suggests Nifty Bull Call Spread

Stock Market: Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Sec suggests Nifty Bull Call Spread

Nifty Today: 22,500 is a critical technical support level for Nifty share price

Nifty 50

Stock Market Today: Given the prevailing stock market volatility, a Bull Call Spread is a prudent choice for Nifty share price | Photo: Shutterstock

Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 6:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Strategy Details:
 

Strategy: Nifty Bull Call Spread

Expiry: 6MAR2025

Strikes: Buy 22600CE and Sell 23000CE

Net Outflow: 170 

Stop Loss: 85

Strategy Target: 350 

 
Rationale:
 
>> The recent sharp sell-off has pushed the stock market into oversold territory as indicated by the technical Oscillators, creating a potential reversal opportunity.
 
>> 22,500 is a critical technical support level for Nifty price, reinforced by options data, where a significant concentration of Open Interest (OI) is observed at the 22,500 Strike Call, suggesting a possible temporary halt to the downtrend.
 
>> This level is expected to provide a base, making it an ideal entry point for bullish positions.
 

Also Read

Info Edge

Naukri stock flirting with trouble; can slide another 20% if this happens

bear market down

Death Cross Alert: 5 stocks on the verge of crashing; check details

Small Finance Bank Stocks

Shriram Finance, Himadri Speciality: Osho Krishan picks stocks to buy today

gold-safe

Gold strategy on February 21: Support at Rs 84,800, Resistance at Rs 87,770

silver trading silver investment

Silver trading strategy: Check Support, Resistance, other key levels here

 
>> Given the prevailing stock market volatility, a Bull Call Spread is a prudent choice—allowing participation in the upside while maintaining a well-defined risk-reward structure.
     
=============================
Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal is senior vice president and head of derivatives research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.

More From This Section

PremiumThe Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.

First in 20 years: HUL to ITC, FMCG stocks lose out in a falling market

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Mayhem continues: Markets shed over 1% to hit fresh 8-month lows

PremiumMadhabi Puri Buch

Will Sebi Chief Madhabi Puri Buch stay or go? A legacy in question

PremiumAs Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

Capital expenditure to weigh on oil marketing companies' cash flows

Brokerage, Market

Quality Power drops 10% on mkt debut; Mirae Asset MF launches two ETFs

Topics : Stock calls Markets Nifty 50 Nifty50 Nifty Outlook Nifty F&O Derivative trading Derivatives strategy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 6:16 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShingles Awareness in IndiaPM Kisan19th installment today ReleasedStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon