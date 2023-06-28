The SGX Nifty, on Wednesday, signaled positive momentum to continue for the second straight day, amidst strong global cues. At 7:01 am, it stood at 18,863 levels, up over 50 points.Globally, tech-fueld rally helped US markets close higher overnight. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices gained up to 1 per cent.Asia-Pacific markets, too, edged up in Wednesday's early deals. Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, and the S&P 200 indices popped up to 1 per cent.In the commodities market, crude oil prices gained marginally after dropping 2 per cent overnight due to lower inventories. Brent Crude, and WTI Crude traded at $72 per barrel, and $67 per barrel, respectively.Meanwhile, back home, here are top stocks to watch out in Wednesday's trade:Adani Group stocks: According to reports, market regulator Sebi is scrutinising three Adani Group firms - Adani Power, Adani Green Energy and Ambuja Cements for suspected breach of securities laws.Wipro: The IT company said it has extended the closing date for its Rs 12,000 crore-share buyback programme by a day to June 30.