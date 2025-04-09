Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 07:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock markets slide resumes as Trump's reciprocal tariffs take effect

Nifty, Sensex decline over 0.5% as IT, pharma stocks bleed

share market stock market trading

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Domestic stock markets slipped on Wednesday, mirroring a global equity sell-off triggered by the implementation of reciprocal tariffs by US President Donald Trump, reigniting concerns of a looming global recession.
 
The Nifty 50 benchmark dipped 0.6 per cent, shedding 137 points to close at 22,399, while the Sensex fell 0.51 per cent, or 380 points, settling at 73,847. Market volatility spiked, with the India Vix climbing 5 per cent to 21.43.
 
Global markets saw steeper declines, with Japan’s Nikkei plunging 4 per cent and European indices opening 3 per cent lower.
 
In India, losses were moderated by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to cut interest rates for the second consecutive time, shifting its policy stance to "accommodative" from "neutral".
 
 
Gains in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks also softened the blow, with the Nifty FMCG index rising 1.8 per cent, driven by strong performances from Nestlé India and Hindustan Unilever, both up nearly 3 per cent.

However, export-oriented sectors faced heavy selling pressure. The Nifty IT index dropped 2.2 per cent, Nifty Pharma slid 1.9 per cent, and Nifty Metal declined 1.6 per cent.
 
Apart from FMCG, the Nifty Consumer Durables index was among the few to end in positive territory.
 
"The IT sector continues to underperform ahead of anticipated weak Q4 results. Pharma is wary of challenges from US tariffs, while domestic-focused sectors like FMCG are holding up well, insulated from global slowdown risks," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments.
 
Market breadth remained negative, with 1,529 stocks advancing and 2,359 closing lower. Major Sensex laggards included State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Infosys, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, and NTPC. On the upside, Nestlé, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, and ITC posted gains.
 
Broader indices also weakened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 falling 0.51 per cent and 0.86 per cent, respectively.
 
“Despite the RBI announcing a widely anticipated 25 bps repo rate cut and shifting its stance to accommodative, the markets remained under pressure. Investors are more focused on the escalating global trade tensions and the looming risk of a recession, which are expected to significantly disrupt global trade flows. On the sectoral front, FMCG emerged as the top performer, as investors moved toward defensives amid broader market uncertainty,” said Satish Chandra Aluri, analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk.
 
“In addition to global trade developments, the upcoming fourth quarter earnings season will be a key driver in determining market direction over the next few weeks,” he added.
 
Technical analysts said that on the downside, 22,300 is expected to act as an immediate support zone for the Nifty, while 22,500 will likely serve as near-term resistance.

