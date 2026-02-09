Hitachi Energy, Nykaa shares turn bullish; analysts see up to 26% upside

Stocks to buy today, Feb 9, 2026:

Navin Fluorine International Ltd

Buy Range: ₹6,417

Stop Loss: ₹5,811

Target: ₹7,778

Navin Fluorine International share price is trading in a strong long-term uptrend on the weekly chart and has recently broken above the 6,200 resistance zone, signaling fresh strength. Navin Fluorine stock is comfortably placed above all key EMAs, confirming sustained bullish structure. Rising volumes on the breakout validate demand at higher levels. RSI near 67 reflects healthy momentum without overbought stress, indicating room for further upside. The recent consolidation in the stock near highs suggests a continuation pattern rather than exhaustion.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

Buy Range: ₹21,871

Stop Loss: ₹19,600

Target: ₹26,400

Hitachi Energy India share price has delivered a strong bullish breakout on the daily chart, with price closing above the 21,800 resistance zone on heavy volumes, highlighting strong buying interest. Hitachi Energy stock has decisively reclaimed all key moving averages, indicating a clear trend reversal after a prolonged consolidation. The short-term EMAs are turning upward, supporting momentum continuation, while price sustaining above the 200-EMA keeps the broader structure firmly bullish. RSI near 70 reflects improving strength without major divergence.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

Buy Range: ₹277

Stop Loss: ₹235

Target: ₹350

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) share price is showing a strong bullish reversal on the daily chart with a decisive breakout above the 270 resistance zone, supported by a sharp rise in volumes, indicating fresh participation. Nykaa stock has reclaimed all key short- and medium-term moving averages, signaling trend resumption. The 20-EMA crossing above the 50-EMA adds momentum strength, while price holding well above the 200-EMA confirms a positive broader structure. RSI near 70 reflects strong momentum without extreme exhaustion.

Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza. Views expressed are his own.