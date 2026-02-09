Monday, February 09, 2026 | 07:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hitachi Energy, Nykaa shares turn bullish; analysts see up to 26% upside

Navin Fluorine, Hitachi Energy India and Nykaa shares show strong bullish breakouts. Kunal Kamble of Bonanza recommends 'Buy' as he sees up to 26 per cent upside in stocks in near-term

Stocks to buy today, Feb 9

Kunal Kamble of Bonanza shares stock ideas for February 9, 2026 | Photo: Shutterstock

Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 6:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to buy today, Feb 9, 2026:

  Navin Fluorine International Ltd 
Buy Range: ₹6,417 
Stop Loss: ₹5,811 
Target: ₹7,778 
 
Navin Fluorine International share price is trading in a strong long-term uptrend on the weekly chart and has recently broken above the 6,200 resistance zone, signaling fresh strength. Navin Fluorine stock is comfortably placed above all key EMAs, confirming sustained bullish structure. Rising volumes on the breakout validate demand at higher levels. RSI near 67 reflects healthy momentum without overbought stress, indicating room for further upside. The recent consolidation in the stock near highs suggests a continuation pattern rather than exhaustion. 
 

Hitachi Energy India Ltd 
Buy Range: ₹21,871 
Stop Loss: ₹19,600 
Target: ₹26,400  
 
Hitachi Energy India share price has delivered a strong bullish breakout on the daily chart, with price closing above the 21,800 resistance zone on heavy volumes, highlighting strong buying interest. Hitachi Energy stock has decisively reclaimed all key moving averages, indicating a clear trend reversal after a prolonged consolidation. The short-term EMAs are turning upward, supporting momentum continuation, while price sustaining above the 200-EMA keeps the broader structure firmly bullish. RSI near 70 reflects improving strength without major divergence. 
 
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
Buy Range: ₹277 
Stop Loss: ₹235 
Target: ₹350
 
FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) share price is showing a strong bullish reversal on the daily chart with a decisive breakout above the 270 resistance zone, supported by a sharp rise in volumes, indicating fresh participation. Nykaa stock has reclaimed all key short- and medium-term moving averages, signaling trend resumption. The 20-EMA crossing above the 50-EMA adds momentum strength, while price holding well above the 200-EMA confirms a positive broader structure. RSI near 70 reflects strong momentum without extreme exhaustion. 
   
Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza. Views expressed are his own.
  

