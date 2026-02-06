Friday, February 06, 2026 | 03:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPO Calendar: Fractal Analytics to open next week; 4 SME listings on radar

IPO Calendar: Fractal Analytics to open next week; 4 SME listings on radar

Upcoming IPO Calendar: Two major mainboard IPOs, Fractal Analytics, looking to raise ₹2,833.9 crore, and Aye Finance, with an issue size of ₹1,010 crore, opening for public subscription on Monday

IPO Calendar for next week:

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 3:14 PM IST

IPO Calendar: The primary market is set for an active week ahead, with two major mainboard IPOs - Fractal Analytics, looking to raise ₹2,833.9 crore, and Aye Finance, with an issue size of ₹1,010 crore, opening for public subscription on Monday, February 9, 2026. While no mainboard listings are scheduled during the week, investor attention will also be drawn to the SME segment, which continues to see steady activity. Several smaller IPOs are set to hit the market, alongside a busy listing calendar on SME platforms.

Here are the key details of the mainboard IPOs coming next week:

Fractal Analytics IPO

Fractal Analytics, a global enterprise AI and analytics firm, is set to launch its IPO on Monday, February 9, 2026. The issue will close for bidding on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹2,833.90 crore through a fresh issue of 11.4 million equity shares, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 20.1 million shares. The price band has been set at ₹857 to ₹900 per share, with a lot size of 16 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹14,400 to participate in this IPO.
 
 
The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Thursday, February 12, 2026. The company’s stock is scheduled to be listed on the exchanges on Monday, February 16, 2026.   

Aye Finance IPO

The IPO of Aye Finance, a non-banking finance company, will also open for public subscription on Monday, February 9, and will close on Wednesday, February 11. The company aims to raise ₹1,010 crore through a fresh issue of 55 million equity shares and an OFS of 23.3 million shares. The price band has been set at ₹122 to ₹129 per share, with a lot size of 116 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹14,964 to participate in this IPO.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Thursday, February 12. The company’s stock is scheduled to be listed on the bourses on February 16. 
 
In the SME space, Marushika Technology will open its ₹26.97 crore issue on Thursday, February 12, 2026. 
 
Meanwhile, NSE SME listings include Grover Jewels and Brandman Retail on Wednesday, February 11, and Biopol Chemicals on Friday, February 13. BSE SME will see PAN HR Solutions get listed on Friday as well.

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

